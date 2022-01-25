Koi Nation Partners with Chickasaw Nation as Developer and Operator of Shiloh Casino & Resort in California

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Koi Nation of Northern California, one of California's historic federally recognized Native American tribes, has executed a predevelopment agreement with Global Gaming Solutions (GGS), a wholly-owned business of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, to engage as the Koi's development partner for its planned Shiloh Casino & Resort in Sonoma County. GGS will also act as the manager and operator of the establishment when completed.

"We are honored to build this important business relationship with our brothers and sisters of the Chickasaw Nation, one of the most experienced Native American tribes in the gaming industry," said Darin Beltran, Koi Nation's Tribal Chair.

"Not only does the Chickasaw Nation have great expertise in gaming and resorts, but they also share the same values as the Koi Nation. Chickasaw leaders understand the importance of this project to the restoration of our economic self-reliance because they have walked the same path many times in support of their own people's future," said Dino Beltran, Koi Nation Vice Chair and Director of Development.

The Chickasaw Nation, with its tribal headquarters in Ada, Oklahoma, has an exemplary track record in developing and operating tribal gaming operations and related resort properties. It operates 23 gaming establishments around the nation, including Winstar World Casino and Resort, the largest casino in the world. The Chickasaw Nation also operates nearly 200 additional highly successful businesses, giving it a broad range of commercial expertise that makes it the ideal partner to develop and manage the Shiloh Resort & Casino.

"The Chickasaw Nation is pleased to play a role in this project, and we look forward to a successful collaboration," Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said. "The prosperity of our citizens and a commitment to working together with our partners in the Koi Nation as well as local, state and community officials are key components to our mission. We look forward to witnessing new jobs, additional businesses and increased tourism to this region."

"We are excited by the opportunity to use our expertise to help the Koi Nation realize this project and establish the economic self-sufficiency that is the inherent right of all Native American tribes," said Bill Lance, Commerce Secretary of the Chickasaw Nation. "We look forward to beginning a successful long-term economic partnership with the Koi."

About the project

The Shiloh Casino & Resort will include a 2,500 Class III gaming machine facility, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa, as well as a state-of-the-art live entertainment venue. The property will employ more than 1,100 full-time workers when fully operational.

