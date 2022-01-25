Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Formally Sign Historic Agreement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters today formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide aviation education and training for members of the union and their families along with Teamsters scholarships for those who are eligible.

"This is an important partnership where we have the opportunity to change the lives of so many people," said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer at Spartan College. "Both of our organizations enjoy a rich history serving industry. Spartan's approach to career-oriented aviation training stands on pillars of technology, safety, and practicality which aligns closely with Teamsters' education welfare mission. Furthermore, we are excited to co-develop training products for Teamsters that anticipate the future needs of the aviation industry."

"This signed agreement enshrines a collaboration that is critical to meeting the needs of the airline industry," said James P. Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "Spartan College is a well-recognized educational institution in the field of aviation that continues to invest in their student experience and innovative programs. I'm excited the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology is offering incredible educational opportunities to Teamsters and their families."

The power of this partnership comes from the ability to scale. Since 1903 the Teamsters Union has grown to represent over 1.4 million workers in a wide variety of industries, and its Airline Division has over 90,000 members across trades such as aircraft maintenance, piloting, customer service and more. Established in 1928, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has trained over 100,000 pilots and technicians. Prior to this relationship, some Spartan graduates have gone on to become Teamsters members. This collaboration facilitates a path for future aviation professionals.

