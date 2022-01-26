12 Companies to Provide Venture Class Launch Services for NASA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected 12 companies to provide launch services for the agency's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions, providing new opportunities for science and technology payloads and fostering a growing U.S. commercial launch market.

Award selections are:

ABL Space Systems of El Segundo, California

Astra Space Inc. of Alameda, California

Blue Origin Florida LLC of Merritt Island, Florida

L2 Solutions LLC of Houston

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Chandler, Arizona

Phantom Space Corporation of Tucson, Arizona

Relativity Space Inc. of Long Beach, California

Rocket Lab USA Inc. of Long Beach, California

Spaceflight Inc. of Seattle

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California

United Launch Services LLC of Centennial, Colorado

Virgin Orbit LLC of Long Beach, California

The fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts have a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300 million across all contracts. The acquisition also includes a special on-ramp provision to enable additional providers and incumbents to submit proposals introducing launch services for new capabilities not available or identified at the time of the initial contract award.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the awardees for VADR from a broad range of established and emerging launch providers and launch service aggregators and brokers," said Bradley Smith, director of launch services at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "This speaks to our expertise in understanding the launch market as we crafted VADR to maximize our efforts in enabling a growing U.S launch industry. With this new tool in our toolbox, these tremendously flexible contracts will meet a wide variety of NASA science and technology needs, further enhancing the agency's Launch Services Program's reputation as Earth's bridge to space."

The VADR contract will provide a broad range of Federal Aviation Administration-licensed commercial launch services capable of delivering payloads ranging from CubeSats to Class D missions to a variety of orbits. These small satellites and Class D payloads tolerate relatively high risk and serve as an ideal platform for technical and architecture innovation, contributing to NASA's science research and technology development.

The VADR acquisition builds on previous procurement efforts such as the Venture Class Launch Services (VCLS) and VCLS Demo 2 contracts, which are fostering development of new, small launch vehicles for NASA payloads.

Firm-fixed-price task orders will be issued to provide the launch services under these contracts for NASA and NASA-sponsored missions. Launches under the VADR contract will align with commercial practices, using less NASA oversight to achieve lower launch costs.

NASA's Launch Services Program at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will manage the VADR contracts. The agency works with private industry, mission, and international partners to launch science payloads ranging from small satellites with colleges and universities to NASA's highest priority missions.

