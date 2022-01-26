Nevro Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that it has been named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"Our inclusion in this year's GEI is a reflection of our continued commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "With women comprising over 50% of our global workforce, gender parity is a top priority for our company. We're thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to nurturing diverse talent, creating an inclusive culture, and setting a market standard for disclosing efforts to address gender inequality."

Nevro was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars, as well as the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

The 2022 GEI included 418 companies across 45 countries and regions. For more information on the GEI visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

