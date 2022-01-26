New Study published showing Nevisense impact on clinician confidence and accuracy

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that a new study supporting the use of Nevisense in diagnosing melanoma has been published in "SKIN - The journal of cutaneous medicine". The article is authored by Avani Kolla, Prof David Polsky and others from The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York. The study shows that Nevisense provides valuable diagnostic guidance when evaluating atypical pigmented skin lesions.

"Melanoma is a potentially deadly form of skin cancer and has an almost 100% cure rate if caught early. While the performance of Nevisense as a diagnostic aid in the management of atypical pigmented skin lesions suspicious for melanoma has been previously demonstrated, its impact on clinician confidence in their biopsy decisions has not been described. In this pilot study, we found that mean confidence for clinicians in correctly identifying the disease diagnosis significantly increased when we added Nevisense to the evaluation of clinical and dermoscopic images of skin lesions suspicious for melanoma. Adding Nevisense to these evaluations also significantly increased diagnostic accuracy and biopsy sensitivity for melanoma," says David Polsky, MD, PhD Alfred W. Kopf, MD Professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, NYU Langone Health.

"This study further validates Nevisense as a valuable tool for the early detection of melanoma. The article presents additional evidence that Nevisense can help clinicians of all experience levels improve their ability to accurately identify lesions that require treatment and to be more confident in their clinical management decisions", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

Publication details:

New clinical study suggests Nevisense has a positive impact on Clinicians confidence and diagnostic accuracy for early melanoma detection

The US based study data further supports Nevisense's clinical value for clinicians of all levels

The article is titled "Impact of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy on Clinician Confidence and Diagnostic Accuracy in Evaluating Melanocytic Skin Lesions Suspicious for Melanoma: A Pilot Study" and evaluates whether "clinician diagnostic confidence, sensitivity, specificity and accuracy can be increased by adding EIS measurement scores to clinical and dermoscopic images of lesions clinically suspicious for melanoma". In the study Nevisense increased clinician's sensitivity for melanoma and dysplastic nevi from 70% to 84%. The conclusion in the article states: " EIS increased novice and expert diagnosticians' confidence regarding dermoscopically equivocal melanocytic lesions."

The article is now available online at SKIN - The journal of cutaneous medicine's website (https://jofskin.org/index.php/skin/article/view/1463/pdf ).

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3492332/1525092.pdf NY study final

View original content:

SOURCE SciBase