Analysis Group Welcomes Respected Economists Daniel Slottje and Brendan Rogers, to the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, is pleased to welcome Daniel Slottje to its Dallas office as a Senior Advisor, and Brendan Rogers to its New York office as a Vice President.

"We are thrilled to have two such accomplished economists join the firm. As an economist and statistician, Dan brings a unique perspective and skill set to solving complex business challenges for clients. He is an expert in consumer demand and industrial organization, as well as econometrics," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "Brendan has deep experience assessing damages claims and designing statistical samples for use in litigation, arbitration, and mediation."

Professor Slottje has more than three decades of litigation consulting experience in the fields of labor economics, consumer demand, industrial organization, and statistics and econometrics. He has worked with leading law firms, testifying at deposition and trial in hundreds of prominent matters. An emeritus professor of economics at Southern Methodist University, he has been ranked among the world's top three scholars in applied econometrics based on his publishing record in the field, which includes more than 150 journal articles and more than a dozen books. Professor Slottje is a member of the American Economic Association, the American Statistical Association, and The Econometric Society.

"The events of the past few years have had a significant influence on litigation involving how businesses operate, what employees expect, and factors influencing consumers' purchasing decisions," said Professor Slottje. "The forces at play are increasingly complex, and I'm excited to collaborate with the talented, dedicated team at Analysis Group to unwind these issues and help our clients succeed."

Mr. Rogers specializes in applying economic and statistical analysis to complex business disputes, including those involving the assessment of economic damages claims and the design and critique of statistical samples. He has served as an expert witness and testified at arbitration. Mr. Rogers' litigation experience has included class and collective actions in labor and employment, health care, consumer breach of contract, fraud, deceptive business practice, and false advertising matters. He has also processed and analyzed large datasets related to class-wide liability and damages claims. In addition, Mr. Rogers has assessed economic damages in patent infringement litigation and provided economic analysis in International Trade Commission Section 337 investigations.

"The continued shockwave of the pandemic has given rise to a raft of corporate disputes across a host of business operations. These disputes require rigorous attention to detail and creative thinking to resolve," said Mr. Rogers. "The Analysis Group team has been at the fore of many of these issues, and I'm looking forward to contributing to these efforts."

