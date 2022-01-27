KEEP, The Modern Medicine Cabinet, Announces Partnership with McKesson Canada

Partnership will Optimize Medication Adherence & Real World Evidence Capabilities

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - KEEP Labs, the developers of the Modern Medicine Cabinet and KARE by KEEP Adherence Platform, are pleased to announce a partnership with McKesson Canada to provide a novel solution for Canadians taking specialty medications.

A majority of healthcare activities occur in the home, making it a critical place to monitor, engage and support patients. KEEP's state of the art technology and intuitive design allows McKesson Canada to provide an award-winning adherence platform that supports all dosage forms, from oral to injectable therapies. This partnership extends the reach of McKesson Canada's patient engagement capabilities, allowing them to gain greater insight into how to best support patients in real-time.

KEEP and McKesson Canada are building the patient experience of the future. Despite notable advancements in new treatment options, adherence rates remain stagnant. Patient support programs have an opportunity to expand their services to drive adherence, capture real world evidence (RWE) and utilize new data sources to intelligently guide which patients can benefit most from specific interventions.

"A key function of KEEP is removing friction throughout the entire patient journey and passively capturing daily dosing events through automation in real-time, rather than relying on patients to manually input when doses are taken," said Jeff Wandzura, RPh, CEO of KEEP Labs. "When we have full visibility to the last and most important mile of the therapy journey, we have the best opportunity to intervene in a proactive and meaningful way. We're helping to enable the industry to transition from retrospective monthly data points to real-time and actionable intervention capabilities."

KEEP has built an integrated technology ecosystem to support providers with the data they need to make informed decisions. Patient support program providers are confronting the complexity of integrating disparate systems to deliver actionable intelligence to all stakeholders. McKesson Canada's commitment to providing an industry-leading technology stack starts by ensuring that innovative partners, like KEEP, are enhancing and complementing existing technologies through seamless integration.

The ability to intervene in real-time via nurse outreach, educational content or behavioural nudges that are configured on a program and patient archetype specific basis allows McKesson Canada to personalize the experience for each patient. These learnings are continually refined over the course of the program (using real world data), providing a first-of-its-kind data set with outcomes reported to partner organizations and members of the care team.

ABOUT KEEP LABS

KEEP Labs is a Canadian tech company founded by two dads who were looking for a smart way to store prescription medication at home. KEEP Lab's introductory product, KEEP, is a TIME Best Invention of 2020 and CES 2020 Innovation Honoree. KARE by KEEP is the first medication adherence and analytics platform for global life sciences companies, patient support programs and pharmacy networks that integrates both hardware and software for all dosage forms, providing deeper insight into the patient journey at home.

