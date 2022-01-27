The Leading Independent Hard Seltzer in the US Keeps it Weird with a Pioneering Collection of New Flavors

MIGHTY SWELL PAYS TRIBUTE TO ITS AUSTIN ROOTS WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS KEEP IT WEIRD LINE The Leading Independent Hard Seltzer in the US Keeps it Weird with a Pioneering Collection of New Flavors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Swell, the award-winning spiked seltzer brand that packs a juicy punch of natural flavor, is announcing the launch of its new Keep It Weird Variety Pack. The collection is the third variety pack from the nation's #1 selling independent hard seltzer brand and features twelve 12-ounce, 100 calorie cans with 5% ABV and just three grams of carbs.

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer launches Keep It Weird variety Pack featuring four new flavors: Tiger's Blood, Rocket Pop, Pink Colada, Purple Magic (PRNewswire)

We've pushed the concept of what a seltzer can be, and I'm excited to continue to explore the space that we have opened.

he Keep It Weird Variety Pack pays tribute to the brand's Austin heritage – a city known for its quirky personality and "Keep Austin Weird" slogan – and will feature packaging designed by local Austin artist Rex Hamilton. The collection will debut four unexpected flavors including:

Tiger's Blood: Wild, weird, and a bit defiant. Brace yourself for an untamed fusion of all-natural strawberry, watermelon, and coconut. No tigers were harmed in the making of this beverage.

Rocket Pop: First astronauts, then billionaires, now our spiked seltzers are going to space. All-natural raspberry, pomegranate, and lime give this one small sip, one giant leap of taste.

Pink Colada: You don't need a yacht to rock the boat. Find your own strange paradise with our natural riff on a juicy classic, where the pineapples dare to be pink and the coconuts set sail at midnight.

Purple Magic: Purple, mysterious, and multidimensional. Sip into a portal swirling with dark boysenberries, wild blueberries and juicy grapeness. In this reality, grape is a color and purple is a vibe.

"While we had been making award-winning hard seltzer for years, we had not pushed our limits in terms of unique flavor innovation. Keep it Weird is our response to an increasingly derivative category saturated with tea, lemonade, and now – margaritas. I asked our team to make what they wanted to drink, so long as no one else was making it. We collectively evolved the concept into something the whole team was enthusiastic about. Keep it Weird represents our culture." said CEO Jeana Harrington.

"There's no future in redundancy in the seltzer innovation cycle; either you are the trend, or it has already been done. With the appointment of our new CEO, we had leadership that believed in the Keep it Weird vision. We've pushed the concept of what a seltzer can be, and I'm excited to continue to explore the space that we have opened up." said Mighty Swell Director of Brewing & Innovation, Andrea Clodfelter.

As part of the launch, Mighty Swell will roll out a new campaign including digital and out-of-home media in select markets. The release will also include a mural designed by Rex Hamilton overlooking I-35 in Austin being painted this February and an official launch party in March. The new collection hits store shelves on March 1st with a suggested retail price of $15.99 and will be available in 27 states at select retailers such as Kroger, H-E-B, Walgreens, COSTCO, Total Wine & More, Circle K and more. To find the retailer closest to you please visit www.mightyswell.com/find-us.

ABOUT MIGHTY SWELL SPIKED SELTZER

Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell spiked seltzers pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company's product line includes twelve refreshing flavors that are certified gluten-free and OU Kosher certified and are available in supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and liquor stores in 27 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retailers is available at www.mightyswell.com/find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).

