Celebrate "Low Vision Awareness Month" With Braille Institute In February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February is "Low Vision Awareness Month" and Braille Institute is offering free online seminars with eye doctors and professional experts discussing important topics - macular degeneration, glaucoma, nutrition and eye health, cancer and the eye, and more. Medical professionals from UCLA Health, UCLA Stein Eye Institute, Doheny Eye Institute, and Retina Consultants San Diego will be speaking. Braille Institute is also providing free low vision consultations on the use of magnification, lighting and other devices to help individuals maximize their remaining vision.

Braille Institute of America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Braille Institute of America) (PRNewswire)

By 2030, the number of Americans with visual impairments is projected to reach 7.2 million, with 5 million having low vision. Low vision is when people have difficulty seeing even with glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery; this makes everyday tasks like reading bills, shopping, and cooking challenging.

Braille Institute offers free Low Vision Rehabilitation Services to help one maintain independence and perform daily tasks. Services and programs include Daily Living Skills classes, one-on-one technology training, audio books, and more. "Those with low vision do not have to give up on activities they love, they just have to learn new ways to do them. We focus on what you can do, not what you can't." said Katie Scheuring, Low Vision Occupational Therapist at Braille Institute.

"Many people think Braille Institute is just for people who are completely blind, but the reality is a majority of the people who come to us have some degree of vision," said Sandy Shin, VP of Marketing & Communications at Braille Institute. "We want people to know we have resources and expertise to help those with low vision, and as your vision changes, we can help you adjust."

Braille Institute offers a full range of free low vision-focused resources and classes/workshops. Content on their website and social media channels include videos, tips, and articles with insight into various Low Vision eye conditions.

Free Low Vision consultations are being offered remotely by videoconference and conducted by certified and licensed Low Vision Specialists. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553) Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org to register for a workshop or consultation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are temporarily only offered remotely.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Braille Institute of America