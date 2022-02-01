The Importance of Speech Services for Children Diagnosed with Autism

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children diagnosed with autism often experience delays with speech and communication, leading to difficulties understanding and interacting with others. This is a sign of a speech or language disorder — Integrating speech services or therapy into ABA programs can allow children to practice language in a naturally occurring setting that can easily be translated to a child's natural environment such as a home or school setting. For this reason, Bierman Autism Centers is excited to announce the hiring of Julianne Trudeau, M.S. CCC-SLP as their Director of Speech Services. Julianne will lead the existing team of Speech Language Pathologists (SLPs) across locations. Julianne's interests are in childhood apraxia of speech, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), social communication, and early language development.

Bierman's belief is to meet children where they are and provide services to help them reach their goals. That is why the organization feels very strongly about not only offering ABA therapy, but also occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Bierman utilizes speech therapy as part of their programs to target verbal, nonverbal, and social communication skills.

For the importance of combining speech services with ABA therapy, Julianne says, "Speech Language Pathologists bring a wealth of knowledge to the table, especially in the realm of Language Development and Developmental Norms, which are crucial pieces of information to have when working with our clients to help them become functional communicators."

To date, Bierman has been offering speech services in Indiana, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. With Julianne's addition to the team, Bierman will be looking to incorporate speech services at their other centers and hire more speech pathologists.

