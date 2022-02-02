CoreWeave partners with EleutherAI & NovelAI to make open-source AI more accessible EleutherAI's GPT-NeoX-20B and GooseAI's NLP-as-a-Service deliver a massive step forward for large language models on top of CoreWeave Cloud.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , a specialized cloud provider built for GPU-accelerated workloads, today announced the release of the largest publicly available language model in partnership with EleutherAI , a grassroots collective of researchers working to open source AI research. The model - GPT-NeoX-20B - was trained by EleutherAI on CoreWeave's state-of-the-art NVIDIA A100 training cluster and is set to provide businesses and researchers alike with access to build innovative products, applications, and advance scientific research.

Effective today, GPT-NeoX-20B is available on GooseAI , a fully managed inference service delivered by API, prior to a full open-source release next week. With feature parity to other well known APIs, GooseAI delivers a plug-and-play solution for serving open source language models at over 70% cost savings by simply changing 2 lines of code. GooseAI is also being released today as a joint venture between CoreWeave and partner Anlatan - the creators of NovelAI .

At 20 billion parameters, GPT-NeoX-20B is a powerhouse that was trained on EleutherAI's curated collection of datasets, The Pile. This was the same dataset used to train well-known models like Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence's Wu Dao (1.75T parameters, multimodal), AI21's Jurassic-1 (178B parameters), Anthropic's language assistant (52B parameters), and Microsoft and NVIDIA's Megatron-Turing NLG (340B parameters). GPT-NeoX-20B is a glimpse into the next generation of what open-sourced AI systems could look like. EleutherAI hopes to remove the current barriers to research on the understanding and safety of such powerful models.

Founded in 2017, CoreWeave offers industry-leading, scalable, on-demand computing resources for bleeding-edge Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence use cases. Its leading infrastructure, unparalleled scale across the broadest selection of NVIDIA GPUs, and specialized DevOps expertise give clients the flexibility and freedom that they need to manage complex workloads. With the release of GooseAI, CoreWeave and Anlatan are delivering a massive step forward for visionary businesses who are building products on top of large language models, while making it even easier to deploy NLP services on top of CoreWeave Cloud.

Visit CoreWeave's blog to read more about the release of GPT-NeoX-20B and why GooseAI's NLP-as-a-Service is the next evolution of AI .

About CoreWeave:

CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of accelerated compute resources on top of the industry's fastest & most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases - VFX / Rendering, Machine Learning & AI, Batch Processing, Pixel Streaming and Blockchain - that are up to 35x faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds.

About EleutherAI:

EleutherAI is a decentralized grassroots collective of volunteer researchers, engineers, and developers focused on AI alignment, scaling, and open source AI research. Founded in July of 2020, our flagship project is the GPT-Neo family of models designed to replicate those developed by OpenAI as GPT-3. Our Discord server is open and welcomes contributors.

About NovelAI:

NovelAI is a monthly subscription service for AI-assisted authorship, storytelling, virtual companionship, or simply a GPT-J powered sandbox for your imagination.

