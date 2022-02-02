More Than 30 Realogy Leaders Recognized on 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers List Leading residential real estate company - home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty®, and Cartus - upholds strong showing of influential real estate professionals moving the industry to what's next

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, once again boasts a leading showing of more than 30 leaders on the 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers List, which honors individuals making headlines for their contributions to the industry, their peers, and the communities they serve.

The Company also celebrates the induction of longtime industry leader Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, to the 2022 Newsmakers Hall of Fame for her contributions to the industry. CENTURY 21 franchise owner Jim Fite, president of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, was also named to the publication's prestigious Hall of Fame category.

"I am incredibly proud of the many Realogy-affiliated leaders recognized on this year's RISMedia Newsmakers list for making their mark on the industry as we continue moving real estate to what's next," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy president and CEO, who was also distinguished as a Luminary Leader on the 2022 Newsmakers List. "Congratulations to Pamela Liebman and Jim Fite on this well-deserved honor for their many contributions to our industry. I celebrate their success and that of all the inspiring leaders who have helped Realogy drive meaningful progress for our brands and businesses as we lead into the future."

The annual list is made up of nine categories and pays tribute to nearly 300 residential real estate leaders, nominated by readers and RISMedia's editorial team, who excelled despite uncertainty and helped their companies and communities through an economic and health crisis, while simultaneously accomplishing new levels of success. Realogy is consistently represented on the list, a testament to the Company's impact on all corners of the industry.

Realogy's 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers include:

2022 Newsmakers Hall of Fame

Fite Company Jim Fite , president, CENTURY 21 Judge

Pamela Liebman , president and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Influencers

Trailblazers

Futurists

Katrina Helmkamp , president and CEO, Cartus & Realogy Leads Group

Achievers

Crusaders

Motivators

Luminaries

Trendsetters

Realogy is continuously recognized for its strong leadership within the real estate industry and beyond. Read more about Realogy's award winning culture in the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

