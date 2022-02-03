Black Rock Coffee Bar Set to Open in Houston in Easton Commons Area Boutique coffee chain continues its expansion in Texas with its fourth store in Houston

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its fourth location in the Houston area, its 10th store in the state of Texas, on Friday, February 4.

Black Rock Exterior - Easton Commons (PRNewswire)

Founded in Oregon, the boutique coffee chain known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, is set to open at 8552 Hwy 6 N Ste 100 in the Easton Commons area of Houston on Friday, February 4th. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on February 4th at this location.

This grand opening comes one week after Black Rock Coffee Bar opened a store in Arlington.

"We decided to grow in Texas because we were attracted to its culture, and each new store we open here validates that thesis." said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "It's all about the people in Texas. Texans care about their communities and each other, which aligns with the core values of our business. We look forward to serving this great community."

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the new Houston location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Interior - Easton Commons (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

