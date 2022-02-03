PAI further bolsters its portfolio with the acquisition of Teligent Sterile Injectable and Topical products

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) announces that it has acquired all of the generic and branded US marketing authorizations from Teligent Inc. (Teligent) for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition marks PAI's expansion into Sterile Injectable and Topical products and includes a portfolio of over 60 generic and branded applications, including almost 50 approved applications and a pipeline of over 15 additional filed products. PAI intends to commercialize certain products from the portfolio where favorable U.S. market opportunities exist now and in the future.

Domenic Ciarico, Chief Commercial Officer of PAI commented, "This acquisition expands our overall portfolio specifically in sterile injectable products and gives PAI a platform to continue to add value for our customers."

Brandon Rockwell, PAI's Chief Operating Officer added, "This is an exciting time for PAI. We are confident in our ability to launch these products that we acquired from Teligent. We are continuing to expand our portfolio through a mix of internal R&D and smart business development transactions like this one."

In October 2021, Teligent filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. As part of this process, Teligent initiated a sale of its core assets, following which PAI has agreed to acquire Teligent's US filings.

About Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

Among North America's leaders in quality, safety, and productivity, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. (PAI) manufactures and markets generic liquid pharmaceuticals. PAI has been at the forefront of producing better-targeted suspensions, oral solutions, elixirs, syrups, and liquids for nearly 50 years. To meet the unique needs of retail chains and independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and government agencies, PAI offers standard bottle packaging and ready-to-dispense packaging. In fact, PAI was the first independent manufacturer to develop vertically integrated unit-dose (UD) packaging and the first to offer complete lines of hard-to-find liquid products in both out-patient and UD packaging.

