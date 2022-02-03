REVER and Charles River Analytics Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind In-App Safety Capabilities for Motorcycle Riders

EAGLE, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVER , the Colorado-based powersports app and part of the Comoto Family of Brands, today announced a collaboration with Charles River Analytics to introduce the industry's first motorcycle hazard warning app integration driven by rider-sourced information.

REVER (PRNewswire)

The collaboration introduces Charles River Analytics' technology – "Bolstering Awareness with Real-Time Rider Alerting and Cueing for Upcoming Danger Avoidance" (BARRACUDA) – as a user-generated feature within the REVER app that encourages riders to share accurate and real-time information about the roads and trails they're exploring. The software is designed to help create safer roads, build community, and increase access to pertinent information for riders—no matter where they may be. Charles Rives Analytics' development of BARRACUDA was funded by the Federal Highway Administration as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Business Innovation Research Program.

Unlike automobile drivers, motorcycle riders are much more vulnerable to road hazards. Potholes, inclement weather, and slick roads can pose immense danger to riders and increase the probability of accidents. BARRACUDA provides timely hazard alerts designed to minimize distractions and, ultimately, keep motorcyclists safe. REVER users can interact with the BARRACUDA feature in a variety of ways, including through voice commands and button-based controls.

REVER has the largest online community of motorcycle riders. Through this partnership with Charles River Analytics, REVER will offer BARRACUDA to its millions of powersport enthusiasts and app users. Users will be able to natively interact and provide accurate, real-time hazard reporting, laying the foundation for a mass movement toward heightened rider safety.

BARRACUDA is available to REVER users on the Android platform, with the iOS version currently in private beta.

"This joint venture showcases the care and concern that the U.S. DOT shares with us regarding the safety and well-being of motorcyclists. The BARRACUDA SBIR project needed a large community of riders to bring this vision to life, and we knew that the REVER network was an optimal place to start," said Justin Bradshaw, VP of Mobile Operations at REVER. "We like to think of BARRACUDA as the Waze for motorcyclists, but with a heightened emphasis on safety. Access to our millions of powersports enthusiasts allowed us to work with our partners to create a comprehensive, user-powered platform that warns riders of road hazards. This addresses a huge need for our community and we're thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this technology to life."

"Motorcycle riders can now benefit from state-of-the-art technology that improves their safety and adds to their experience while they are on the road," said Dr. Elaine B. Coleman, VP of Commercialization at Charles River Analytics. "We are grateful to the U.S. DOT for selecting Charles River for an SBIR award to develop our app, and we're very excited to partner with REVER on a solution that allows riders to avoid and report dangers without sacrificing safety."

For more information, please visit https://www.rever.co/ .

About REVER

REVER connects a global community of powersports enthusiasts through the free REVER app and website to discover the best places to ride or drive, track activities, navigate and share experiences. Pro memberships on REVER include features such as exclusive access to Butler Maps' road recommendations, custom safety alerts and more. For more information visit rever.co.

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and now REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

About Charles River Analytics:

Charles River Analytics conducts cutting-edge AI, robotics, and human-machine interface R&D to create custom solutions for your organization. Our customer-centric focus guides us towards problems that matter, while our passion for science and engineering drives us to find impactful, actionable solutions.

At Charles River Analytics, we turn research into results.

