TradeStation Wins "Broker of the Year" and "Best Multi-Asset Broker" in TradingView's 2021 Broker Awards Two years in a row TradeStation is recognized by TradingView users.

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation , an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures and crypto, has won "Broker of the Year" and "Best Multi-Asset Broker" for the second consecutive year in TradingView's Broker Awards for 2021.

TradeStation Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/TradeStation Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Broker Awards are where some globally available brokers compete to show off their technology and capabilities. Awards are decided based on feedback and reviews from TradingView users, plus TradingView's own technology information such as engagement, platform uptime and more.

"We are grateful to once again be recognized by TradingView and its users through the Broker Awards," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group. "We pride ourselves on our superior technology and integration capabilities and are especially thrilled to be recognized in this capacity. We see the value in offering multi-assets to our customers from stocks to crypto, providing investors access to diverse markets."

In 2019, TradeStation Securities, Inc. became the first U.S. multi-asset class broker to offer TradingView users access to its brokerage service. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. was also the first crypto broker on TradingView to offer consolidated market data capabilities on a global scale. 2021 marked another first as TradeStation Crypto, Inc. became the first broker to make crypto bracket order functionality accessible via an API connection from TradingView.

"We are proud to continue working with TradingView and look forward to what the future has in store, as we both continue to try to put traders first," said Bartleman.

TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is based in the backyard of Miami, a growing crypto financial capital. For decades, TradeStation has been a premium broker offering advanced tools and technologies to investors. In addition to stocks, ETFs, options, futures and crypto, TradeStation customers gain access to powerful trading and analysis platforms, free market data, experienced customer support, trade-desk specialists and educational resources.

To speak with an account executive to learn more or to open an account, call 954.652.7677 or 800.770.4049, or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL

CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

TradeStation has not paid or compensated any of the entities identified in exchange for the awards and/or ratings described above. However, some of the entities are vendors or referral partners of TradeStation Securities, Inc. and/or its affiliates. This means these entities may receive compensation for professional services or receive fees for customers referred to TradeStation. Any compensation paid to these entities was not contingent upon these awards or ratings.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

