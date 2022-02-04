GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2022

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 26.2%. Total seats increased 29.8% and the number of departures increased by 29.3%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 25.2% and the load factor was 82.6%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 22.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 21.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 27.9%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 132 million, the demand (RPK) was 102 million and international load factor was 77.4%.
December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operational data *
Jan/22
Jan/21
% Var.
Jan/22 LTM
Jan/21 LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
19,868
15,370
29.3%
138,671
114,006
21.6%
Seats (thousand)
3,477
2,680
29.8%
24,318
19,742
23.2%
ASK (million)
4,166
3,301
26.2%
27,881
23,269
19.8%
RPK (million)
3,441
2,749
25.2%
22,836
18,532
23.2%
Load Factor
82.6%
83.3%
-0.7 p.p
81.9%
79.6%
2.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,775
2,180
27.3%
19,402
15,332
26.5%
Domestic GOL
Departures
19,580
15,370
27.4%
138,078
111,434
23.9%
Seats (thousand)
3,428
2,680
27.9%
24,217
19,303
25.5%
ASK (million)
4,035
3,301
22.2%
27,624
22,227
24.3%
RPK (million)
3,339
2,749
21.5%
22,640
17,802
27.2%
Load Factor
82.8%
83.3%
-0.5 p.p
82.0%
80.1%
1.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,737
2,180
25.6%
19,327
15,042
28.5%
International GOL
Departures
288
0
N.A.
593
2,572
-76.9%
Seats (thousand)
50
0
N.A.
100
439
-77.1%
ASK (million)
132
0
N.A.
257
1,041
-75.3%
RPK (million)
102
0
N.A.
196
730
-73.1%
Load Factor
77.4%
0
N.A.
76.3%
70.1%
6.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
38
0
N.A.
75
290
-74.0%
On-time Departures
87.5%
94.9%
-7.4 p.p
93.4%
95.0%
-1.6 p.p
Flight Completion
99.6%
99.2%
0.4 p.p
98.9%
97.3%
1.6 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
4.3
3.2
34.8%
43.1
37.2
16.0%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
