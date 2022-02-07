5WPR Report Reveals Consumers Intend to Spend Dining Out This Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2022 Consumer Culture Report, revealing dining out as the area consumers plan to spend most of their disposable income on in 2022. Overall, the top four consumer categories rank as follows:

Dining Out (33.27%) Travel & Experiences (29.12%) Clothing & Fashion (27.17%) Electronics & Technology (25.77%)

"It's no coincidence that the top industries consumers want to spend their disposable income in this year were also among the areas hit the hardest during the pandemic," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "As safety measures continue to improve, consumers are looking to resume a sense of normalcy and engage in activities that have eluded them these last two years. 2022 will be an incredible year of rebound and further growth for experiences."

Restaurants were among the hardest hit early in the pandemic, and in an effort to adapt to restrictions, many locations introduced outdoor seating. The survey reveals 45% of all respondents have taken advantage of new outdoor restaurant settings introduced in response to the pandemic. Of those who have joined in the outdoor dining experience, close to half (48%) plan to continue dining outdoors throughout the colder months of 2022.

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry and providing clients with the most up-to-date insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of consumer and digital client campaigns.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

