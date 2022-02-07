EPAM Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of IPO on February 8 by Ringing NYSE Closing Bell

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, will mark the 10th anniversary of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and trading of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing The Closing Bell® at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 8.

EPAM 10-Year IPO Anniversary (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the milestone, Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM's Chairman of the Board, CEO & President, joined by members of EPAM's management team, board of directors, and invited guests will preside over the ringing of The Closing Bell.

"We are proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary as a public company at the New York Stock Exchange," said Arkadiy Dobkin. "Since IPO, EPAM has grown more than ten-fold, expanding our global footprint across five continents and growing our team of professionals to more than 50,000 strong, to become a recognized world leader in digital engineering and consulting services. With our entrepreneurial start-up culture and engineering DNA, we help our clients solve their most complex digital transformation and technology modernization challenges."

Since it debuted on the NYSE a decade ago, EPAM has been recognized as a leader in transformation by major market listings, analyst reports and business media. It has also been named the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years and was added to the S&P 500 and included in Forbes' Global 2000 list in 2021.

"In 2021, EPAM continued to be recognized by major market listings and reinforced its leadership across multiple industry groups and geographies," Dobkin said. "Our focus remains on driving growth through expanding our consulting capabilities, deepening our industry expertise and investing in 'next-generation engineering,' to continue delivering value to our clients and shareholders."

A live webcast of The Closing Bell (at 4 p.m. EST) will be available on the NYSE website at www.nyse.com/bell.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM logo (PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.