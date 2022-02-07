Interface Expands Resilient Flooring Portfolio With First Rigid Core Collection, Even Path™

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface® , a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, has expanded into the rigid core flooring category with the introduction of the Even Path™ collection, its newest resilient offering. Rigid core flooring offers Interface customers the performance of long-lasting hard flooring with the convenience of resilient tile.

The company's debut rigid core collection, Even Path, features beautiful high-quality wood and stone designs built to stand the test of time. Engineered to withstand heavy static loads and hide subfloor imperfections, Interface designed its rigid core products for hard-working spaces and today's commercial market.

"We continuously evolve our product portfolio to ensure we deliver a variety of flooring solutions to align with our customers' needs," said Lisa King, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Interface. "As LVT continues to grow in a big way across the commercial sector, we saw an opportunity to expand our resilient offerings. Our customers were looking for enduring designs with a rigid, flat finish that feature glue-free installation and are easy to maintain. Rigid core delivers all of these performance benefits. We engineered an innovative rigid core construction designed specifically for use in commercial environments, featuring a design aesthetic that beautifully conveys the intricate details of solid wood and monumental stone."

Performance in Every Tile

Interface designed its rigid core products for maximum durability as well as optimal flexibility. The result is a multi-layered tile rigorously engineered inside and out for high performance and quick installation over a variety of existing subfloors and even over raised access flooring.

At the tile's center is its rigid core layer, which enables the product to withstand heavy static loads with minimal residual indentations. On its surface, the unique Ceramor™X coating and wear layer double-up to provide a robust shield from scratches, scuffs and abrasions. This special construction delivers high performance for busy commercial spaces, while the product's glue-free, drop-click installation system reduces floor prep and is quick to install.

"We welcomed the opportunity to engineer a product that took resilience and aesthetics to the next level," explained Sajal Patel, Global Director, Resilient at Interface. "With advanced designs and an impressive palette of natural colors, our rigid core products make an impression on their own and are equally as beautiful when paired with Interface LVT, carpet tile and nora® rubber. Because all of our products are designed to work together, the addition of rigid core flooring to our product portfolio provides our customers with heavy-duty performance where they need it most."

Commitment to Sustainability

As part of its Climate Take Back™ mission to reverse global warming, Interface continues to consider how it can reduce the carbon footprint of all its products as it endeavors to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040. Building off of its decades-long sustainability journey, including its continued transformation of the LVT and carpet tile markets, the company intends to drive innovation and transparency in the rigid core category through the delivery of new material formulations, Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and third-party certifications.

Notably, Interface is entering the rigid core category with products that have a significantly lower carbon footprint than the industry standard, and the company aims to further decarbonize its products through innovations in manufacturing and materials. Together, these efforts help Interface make progress toward its carbon negative goal while helping its customers lower the carbon footprint of their built spaces.

Debut Rigid Core Collection

Even Path, the first collection of Interface rigid core products, is designed with the strength and beauty of nature to its very core. Even Path expresses the aesthetics of solid wood, marble and concrete to the highest detail.

Available in 25 cm x 1 m planks, Even Path Woodgrains delivers three unique patterns in 16 different colorways, offering a range of organic tones and shades that create stunning, natural and harmonious interiors. Meanwhile, Even Path Stones comes in two patterns and eight colorways, with 50 cm x 1 m planks helping to create marble and concrete aesthetics.

Made with 39% recycled content, Even Path – like every flooring product Interface sells – is carbon neutral across its full life cycle through the company's third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors™ program.

For more information about the Even Path collection, visit www.interface.com/evenpath.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral.

