Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling 4.0 per cent in the fourth quarter

VALETTA, Malta, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred's commitment to contribute to a sustainable industry across all markets has continued throughout 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling increased slightly to 4.0 per cent.

In February last year, Kindred Group plc (Kindred) started to communicate about its journey towards zero. The share of revenue from harmful gambling has fluctuated somewhat over the year and for the fourth quarter of 2021 it increased to 4.0 per cent from 3.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. The increase is based on different factors. One of them is that, historically, the fourth quarter of the year sees an increase in high-risk gambling. This due to the holiday season which can be a sensitive time for some people. Another factor is that Kindred ceased all services towards Dutch residents at the end of September which led to an increase in the numbers reported. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the value decreased slightly.

Although Kindred invested more resources into their Responsible Gambling team during this period, this also highlights the necessity to focus on earlier interventions which can be automated for the lower risk group of customers. An early engagement is important to disrupt the behavioural development, which Kindred is focusing on achieving.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 3.9% 4.3% 3.3% 4.0% Improvement effect after interventions 76.6% 76.9% 64.9% 79.2%

*90 day rolling period between 21 September and 31 December 2021

"Despite the share of revenue from harmful gambling increasing this quarter we remain dedicated and focused on our journey towards zero," says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group. "While we are not pleased that the trend remains flat over the last year, we have known from the beginning that we won't solve this overnight, and we know there is still work to do. We have committed ourselves to this ambition and we will continue to work towards reaching zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling."

"In line with our roadmap, we look forward to even more targeted deliveries planned for 2022. While 2021 has been focused on research initiatives and have better data driven understanding of player dynamics, we will in 2022 continue the work to increase our capacity to effectively engage better and faster with detected customers. Besides additional self-control tools and optimised customer communication, will we launch automated interventions for lower risk groups." concludes Tjärnström.

During the year, Kindred continued to engage with researchers to further build on the approach to accurately identify markers of gambling harm and improve on existing measures to help customers stay in control of their gambling. The most prominent result of 2021, was a peer-reviewed research paper looking into gambling harm markers that can be identified through online behavioural tracking.

About our journey towards zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling by 2023 and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero.

