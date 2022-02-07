Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal, Named Chair of IAB Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced that it has elected Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal, as Chair of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Bhatia previously served as the IAB Board's Vice Chair and has been on the board since February 2019. Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle at Dotdash Meredith, has been on the board since February 2020 and has been elected to serve as Vice Chair.

"As an active member of IAB's board, Krishan has brought a unique perspective to the table. Understanding the role of content, data, and technology in an increasingly digital world is something that Krishan has been pioneering at NBCU and undoubtedly gives us a glimpse of where the industry is heading," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB.

"The industry is at a pivotal moment in time with privacy, identity, and addressability impacting all constituents within the digital ad ecosystem, and IAB is leading the industry forward to hold each other accountable and ensure we evolve to meet the needs of the consumers we serve," said Bhatia. "I look forward to collaborating alongside the rest of the Board of Directors, David Cohen, and all of the members to be a part of this transformation to ensure that we create a thriving and unified marketplace for the industry."

Cohen continued, "Krishan and Alysia are extremely well-respected and talented executives who will help escalate the necessary changes the industry needs across the media and marketing landscape. Both executives have demonstrated their eagerness through the teams they have led and we look forward to bringing their new ideas to IAB's membership."

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected for a three-year term include:

Daryl Lee , Global Chief Executive Officer, IPG Mediabrands

Helen Lin , Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media

Kirk McDonald , Chief Executive Officer, GroupM North America

Doug Rozen , Chief Executive Officer Americas, dentsu Media

Rob Wilk , Vice President, Microsoft Advertising

The current Board members that have been re-elected for a new three-year term include:

Krishan Bhatia , President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal

Christine Cook , Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships , Warner Media

Gina Garrubbo , President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

Jeremy Hlavacek , Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising

Alan Moss , Vice President, Global Advertising, Amazon Advertising

Nicolle Pangis , Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand

Shenan Reed , Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal

Nada Stirratt , Vice President North America, Meta

John Trimble , Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SiriusXM

Lisa Valentino , Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, The Walt Disney Company

Julie Van Ullen , Managing Director, U.S., Rakuten Advertising

Joe Zawadzki , Founder, MediaMath & General Partner, Aperiam Ventures

The remaining IAB Board of Directors is comprised of the following:

Renie Anderson , Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Vice President, Partnerships, NFL

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith

Debi Chirichella , President, Hearst Magazines

David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB

Eric Danetz , Head of Revenue, Reuters

Jerry Dischler , Vice President & General Manager Ads, Google

Konrad Feldman , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Quantcast

Tom Fochetta , Senior Vice President, Samsung Ads

Rajeev Goel , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic

John Halley , Executive Vice President, Head of Advanced Marketing Solutions and Chief Operating Officer, Ad Sales, ViacomCBS

Scott Howe , Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp

Jia Hyun , Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn

Julie Jacobs , General Counsel, Yahoo

Norm Johnston , Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corp

Craig Kostelic , Chief Business Officer, Global Advanced Solutions, Condé Nast

Jean Phillippe Maheu , Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter

Rob Master , Vice President, Media and Marketing, Unilever

Peter Naylor , Vice President Sales, Americas, Snap, Inc.

Joy Robins , Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post

David Spector , Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, ThirdLove

Deborah Wahl , Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors

Ex-officio members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Regional Chief Executive Officer, IAB SEA & India

Townsend Feehan, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Europe

Stu Ingis , Chairman, Venable LLP (Secretary)

Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors

David Moore , Chief Executive Officer, BIGtoken

Randall Rothenberg , Executive Chair, IAB

John Toohey , SVP, Finance, Cumulus (Treasurer)

IAB Executive Committee includes:

Krishan Bhatia , President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal (IAB Board Chair)

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith (IAB Board Vice Chair)

David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB (IAB Board President)

Gina Garrubbo , President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

Jean Phillippe Maheu , Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter

Peter Naylor , Vice President Sales, Americas, Snap Inc.

The new board slate was released at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) . For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)