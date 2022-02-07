Find Motivation and Support at Planet Fitness - Join for $0 Enrollment and only $10 a Month from Feb. 7 - 16

PLANET FITNESS DECLARES FEB. 11 "RESOLUTION RESET DAY";NEW STUDY FINDS AMERICANS GIVE UP NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS AFTER 41 DAYS Find Motivation and Support at Planet Fitness - Join for $0 Enrollment and only $10 a Month from Feb. 7 - 16

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study* commissioned by Planet Fitness found that it only takes 41 days (on average) for Americans to abandon their New Year's resolutions. This Feb. 11, reset and recharge those resolutions at one of the more than 2,200 Planet Fitness locations nationwide (find the nearest club here). As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness is declaring Feb. 11 "Resolution Reset Day," reminding everyone that it's not too late to renew your commitment to your physical and mental health this year – and to celebrate the small, feel-good fitness victories along the way.

Why do the majority of Americans require a "resolution reset" shortly after the New Year? 40 percent cite just not being as motivated as they were when they set their resolution, followed by:

Getting bored with the process of sticking to it (29 percent); and

The difficulties faced in keeping up with the changes needed to achieve it (28 percent).

The study also found that of the millions of Americans who set a resolution in 2022, 91 percent of them tied it to a fitness goal. Motivations included:

A desire to be healthier (66 percent);

To feel better about themselves (51 percent); and

To look better (48 percent).

To help keep those fitness goals on track, Teddy Savage, head of health and fitness excellence at Planet Fitness, shares his top five solutions to resetting those resolutions on Feb. 11 (and any day thereafter):

R – Rethink exercise altogether; approximately 20 minutes of moderate activity per day is all you need.

E – Ease back into a routine; creating new habits is hard, but progress never gets deleted – even if you forget to hit the gym once in a while. Just pick back up where you left off!

S – Stretch! Stretching is a vital way to maximize any workout and ensure your muscles and joints stay safe from injury. It also goes a long way to helping recover from a good workout.

E – Engage with as many people as possible. Planet Fitness is truly a community where everyone belongs – regardless of your fitness level – filled with friendly, helpful and like-minded members that can help workouts feel like TEAM-work!

T – Try NEW things! Every fitness journey should be an adventure. Trying equipment you've never used or concepts you've never explored will help steer around those pesky plateaus and keep you motivated.

Given the essential role that fitness plays in our overall physical and mental wellness, Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is inviting everyone to "reset" their resolutions at the Judgement Free Zone® for just $0 enrollment and only $10 a month from February 7 – 16**, cancel anytime.

"Sticking with New Year's resolutions can be overwhelming, especially with all of the challenges we've been through recently. The good news is that it's never too late to keep momentum going and reset your goals for this year and beyond," said Savage. "This Feb. 11 – Resolution Reset Day – we're here to keep you motivated to continue your fitness journey, regardless of fitness level. No matter your goal, Planet Fitness can help you improve your physical and mental health in our safe, Judgement Free environment. Every little bit of exercise makes a positive impact on overall health – and our variety of (never boring) options and opportunities to restart any fitness routine can help make the little victories along the way truly worth celebrating."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe, and is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its facilities.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Online survey conducted by Material to 1,022 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

**U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.