ALWAYS BEST CARE OF GREATER SOUTH JERSEY ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that Comfort and Michael Oseme are the new owners of the South Jersey franchise. Always Best Care of Greater South Jersey serves Atlantic, Burlington and Camden Counties and is one of six Always Best Care agencies across New Jersey. The Osemes and their team of caregivers provide senior care services to communities including Absecon, Berlin, Egg Harbor City, Marlton, Medford, Moorestown, Waterford Works and surrounding areas.

"Always Best Care has a strong history in the South Jersey community providing high-quality senior care services," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Comfort's nursing experience and deep knowledge of the healthcare space coupled with Michael's finance background make them ideal franchisees for this business. I feel confident they have the knowledge and commitment to continue growing this business and providing a valuable service to seniors and their families in the area."

The Osemes have lived in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for the past five years. Prior to joining Always Best Care, Comfort earned two master's degrees in nursing from Drexel University and gained invaluable healthcare and customer service experience in both home care and acute care. She was most recently the nursing director for a large Medical Surgical Telemetry unit. Michael has a master's in business from Rutgers University and was previously an associate vice president in finance.

"We have witnessed a definite shift from seniors seeking care in a facility to wanting to be cared for at home. As more Baby Boomers advance in age, this market for aging in place is growing by leaps and bounds," said Comfort Oseme. "The opportunity to own our own business in such a rewarding industry and with an established brand in the community is a dream come true for us. We look forward to putting the resources of Always Best Care to work and continuing to serve Greater South Jersey."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Greater South Jersey, or for a free evaluation, please call (856) 574-4308 or visit www.alwaysbestcare-sj.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

