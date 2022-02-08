HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TURNKEY, USDA-CERTIFIED FOOD PROCESSING FACILITY LOCATED 1001 EAST 33RD STREET LUBBOCK, TX

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces an offer deadline of March 16, 2022 for the sale of this 224,011± total square foot, turnkey, USDA-certified food processing facility in Lubbock, TX, which sits on 16± acres with 8± acres additional undeveloped land.

Situated on three parcels, the site totals 16.38± acres (713,513 square feet), including over eight acres of excess land available for expansion. Located in West Texas, this industrial food processing facility is strategically placed with transportation linkages providing access throughout the Southwest and Mexico. Buyers are also able to re-activate an already existing rail spur, furthering the logistical convenience. The facility offers 18,145± square feet of refrigerated storage space, 30-foot clear deep freezer heights with pallet stacking, 36,587± square feet of dry storage warehouse space with dock-high loading, 57,435± square feet of freezer dock space, and 44% total cold storage capacity. Also on-site is an abundance of machinery utilized by the former food processing operator. Ideally, continued use for this listing is a food processing facility, but it can also be used for other purposes that include food distribution and industrial warehousing.

Lubbock, Texas is a city with a population of approximately 260,000 located in South Plains Region of Texas. Its MSA is comprised of Lubbock and Crosby Counties and its often referred to as "Hub City." Lubbock draws business from all major cities within Texas and along the bordering states of New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana and boasts a strong diverse economy grounded in agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, government, education and health care. Major employers in Lubbock include AT&T, Reese Technology Center and Lubbock County. Additionally, the city is a part of the world's largest contiguous cotton-growing region and is ideally situated above the Ogallala Aquifer, one of the world's largest aquifers, which runs right through the city. Home of Texas Tech University, which currently enrolls 40,000+ students with 1,800± employees, the city continues to flourish for its charm and hospitality.

Chet Evans, vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This sale represents an outstanding turnkey opportunity near several major interstates, highways and railroads. It presents a great option for food operators looking to expand or relocate for large blocks of square footage use." He added, "There's huge upside for investors to buy at a great price and add value through new efforts."

For more information on how to view the property and schedule on-site tours, please contact Chet Evans at (847) 418-2702 or cevans@hilcoglobal.com or Adam Zimmerman, MAI at (847) 504-2461 or azimmermann@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, bidding procedures or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

