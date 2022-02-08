Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Processor and Stunning Uni-Curve Design

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, delivering the benefits of 5G – such as higher speeds, seamless connection, faster downloads and greater coverage more accessible than ever before. The smartphone is integrated with a 6nm MediaTek's Dimensity 900 master processor for high-performance gaming, a uni-curve design for a sleek look and feel, a 48MP AI Triple camera with 30x ultra-zoom for crisp close-ups of distant objects, a 6.78'' FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sample Rate for lower latency and immediate responsiveness and a 5000mAh with 33W quick charge technology to power users through their entire day.

6.78''FHD+ 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display & Uni-Curve design (PRNewswire)

"Infinix is setting a strong course in today's fast-growing marketplace and providing innovative, yet high-performance 5G technology that is more attainable to users through the new ZERO 5G smartphone," stated Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of Infinix Mobility. "Our innovation gives users a smartphone with better performance from a slimmer and stylish design that includes every key technology feature they are looking for in a 5G device that offers the most bang for its buck within its price range."

Accelerate Your Day

Infinix ZERO 5G is equipped with a powerful 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset bringing a full-domain and full-speed 5G network experience. Its Clever 5G Mode automatically switches between link4G and 5G according to the user's bandwidth, which can significantly improve download and gaming speed and reduce power consumption.

MediaTek's Dimensity 900 5G chipset is built on a 6nm high-performance manufacturing node and integrated with a 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation. The chipset is equipped with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) consisting of two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz that deliver exceptional performance for snappier app responses, faster frames per second (FPS) for gaming and better connected experiences. With the chipset's Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) and an independent artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU), power-efficiency is optimized to extend battery life even further for mobile gamers.

The ZERO 5G smartphone provides even faster and more reliable connectivity for gamers with Wi-Fi 6 and 2x2 MIMO technology that offers about 1.2Gbps connectivity speeds. Infinix takes the ZERO 5G's connectivity solutions even further with Dual 5G SIM technology, which enables the smartphone to connect to two separate 5G SIMs, intelligently switching to the fastest network and enabling seamless internet access from both connections as needed, powering users day's like never before on an Infinix device.

Stunning Design Language

Smartphone design is heavily driven by the desire for bigger screens and more minimal yet functional features without losing the key technologies – such as camera quality, memory capacity and battery life.

The ZERO 5G comes with a large 6.78" FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, giving users a smooth experience and a quicker response to touch input when browsing webpages, consuming online media and playing action-packed games. The smartphone showcases a Uni-Curve design with a softly curved back using a composite material that mimics the look and feel of glass, creating a device that is more comfortable to hold, yet premium to the touch allowing users to express their sense of style with their device. The rear contour drop camera design is integrated into the curve of the device, creating an ergonomic design that is palm friendly and a move away from traditional camera modules' harsher right-angle positioning.

The unique design of the ZERO 5G incorporates subtle textures and colors that reflect the serenity of natural sceneries with three bold colors including: Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange,and Horizon Blue.

Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange and Horizon Blue (PRNewswire)

Capture Every Moment

The ZERO 5G features a crisp 48MP main camera with 30x ultra-zoom comprising of a 13MP portrait camera and 2MP virtual camera. The 30X 48MP zoom camera allows users to capture stunningly high-quality from a great distance. Users can also capture moments that the human eye cannot normally see, with the 960 frames per second (fps) slow motion capabilities for stunning video captures.

Other key features of Infinix's ZERO 5G Series include:

5000mAh battery and 33W quick charge : The 5000 mAh battery supports all-day usage and can be quickly charged with TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology enabling the smartphone to last through 9.4 hours of gaming(testing data provided by Infinix lab).

Universal Flash Storage UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5: The LPDDR5 brings a new height of speed for ZERO 5G smartphone, which substantially improves memory performance, and further reduces power consumption. The UFS 3.1-based storage doubles sequential read performance and increases download speeds.

Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves the image stability and the sensitivity of touch control that is based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously bringing down the temperature of the device to provide a fully immersive gaming experience.

XArena: Enhances your gaming experience by integrating game applications into a single zone and thus game booster is enabled for the game. There are quick settings that allow you to focus on your game by blocking messages and incoming calls without worrying about any other distractions.

Android XOS 10: The ZERO 5G's XOS 10 software offers an upgraded interface, AI voice assistant, smart assistant, phone cloner 2.0 and doc correction.

Availability

The Infinix ZERO 5G will available in Nigeria, Iraq, and other countries starting February 8. Prices will vary from region to region. Stay tuned.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are.

The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 157% during 2019-2021 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY