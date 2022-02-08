Informatica Achieves FedRAMP Certification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, has achieved U.S. Government Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Level designation under the sponsorship of the Department of State for the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform.

With the FedRAMP certification, government agencies will have access to Informatica's Intelligent Cloud Services to rapidly catalog and integrate multi-cloud and on-premises data and applications. IICS provides access to clean, secure, governed data for analytics at enterprise-scale and accelerates modernization to cloud data warehouses and data lakes. These capabilities will help government agencies meet the rising demand for citizen services, comply with regulatory mandates, and achieve their operational data-driven outcomes.

FedRAMP IICS is a microservices-based, automated, AI-powered, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform. From cloud data integration, cloud application integration, cataloging, and analytics to data governance, all these key categories of data management are powered by CLAIRE, Informatica's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning engine, which leverages industry-leading metadata capabilities processing 23 trillion transactions a month on the cloud.

"Government agencies require the highest standards of data security and compliance as they create digital-first experiences and manage mission-critical data," said Mark Urbanczyk, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Informatica's IICS FedRAMP authorization increases the access and sharing of enterprise data assets. Now public sector organizations have another choice in selecting a cloud service to modernize their infrastructure and keep their data secure."

The FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. IICS already meets or is aligned to a number of global security standards including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), AICPA SOC2 Type II and SOC3, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ISO27000, Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), and Salesforce AppExchange. Learn more at Informatica's Trust Center.

"Informatica is passionate about data security and is dedicated to helping organizations meet the highest security standards and compliance regulations," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "The FedRAMP Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform meets the most stringent global security standards and federal regulations, giving our government customers peace of mind and a best-in-class, cloud data management platform to help them modernize, drive efficiency and deliver digital-first experiences for employees and citizens."

