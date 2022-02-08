iQ Credit Union Announces New Oregon Branch, Skyview Station Move, Mortgage Lending Center

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced that it will open a new branch in Happy Valley, relocate the Salmon Creek Branch, and combine the business services team and mortgage center into a single lending center.

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 90,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. (PRNewsfoto/iQ Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

"Our plans are to continue to expand into Oregon and serve our members throughout the Portland metro area."

"iQ is a growing credit union with a strong presence in southwest Washington and a growing presence in the Portland metro area," President/CEO Eric Petracca said. "Our plans are to continue to expand into Oregon and serve our members throughout the Portland metro area with more branches and services located closer to their homes and offices."

The new branch will serve as iQ's third location in Oregon and its first on the east side of Portland. It will be housed in the new Crossroads East development in Happy Valley, the fastest-growing city in the state. The branch is slated to open in fall 2022.

Also in progress is the relocation of iQ's Salmon Creek branch from its current location to the new Skyview Station development two blocks north. This site is expected to open in early 2023.

"The new building is in an expanding part of the community, and the area's evolving traffic patterns simply make it more accessible to our members than the current location," Petracca said.

Both the new Oregon branch and the relocated Salmon Creek branch will offer a full range of services, including checking, personalized banking and lending, in addition to the availability of iQ's mortgage, insurance and investment teams.

Finally, iQ is centralizing its business service team, lending staff and mortgage center employees into a single building located on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard in central Vancouver. When it opens its doors in early summer 2022, it will offer the public more accessibility to a full range of mortgage and business lending services.

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 93,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 15 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iQ Credit Union