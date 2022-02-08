LG'S NEW TOP-CONTROL DISHWASHER DELIVERS CLEAN & DRY IN JUST ONE HOUR

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, LG Electronics is bringing new life to the dishwashing category with the introduction of an all-new top-control dishwasher – featuring QuadWash Pro™ and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies – designed with a multitude of engineering enhancements to offer consumers smarter cleaning innovation and the ultimate convenience.

With a dynamic combination of LG's QuadWash Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry technologies, the new top-control dishwasher delivers a rapid and sparkling clean in just one hour, making this new model one of the most effective, time-efficient, and aesthetically elegant dishwashers.

"Consumers are spending more time at home than ever before, and a lot of that time is being spent in the kitchen, which means more cooking and more dishwashing," said Brandt Varner, vice president of product management, home appliances, LG Electronics USA. "To continue providing consumers with solutions to make life at home easier, LG upgraded the dishwasher with cutting-edge technology for thorough washing and drying in less time, delivering even more flexibility and convenience in the kitchen."

Powerful Performance for a Deeper Clean

TrueSteam® at the start of the cycle penetrates caked-on foods, while QuadWash Pro technology uses improved, high-pressure jets to power-clean from multiple angles while soaking dishes with microbubble-infused water to breakdown the heaviest of soiling, delivering maximum cleaning coverage every time.

Drier Dishes in Less Time

Following a thorough wash, LG's innovative Dynamic Heat Dry technology delivers faster, more complete drying of dishes, glasses, utensils, containers and more with circulated heated dry air so they are ready for storage or the table right off the rack.

Plus, with TrueSteam, users don't have to worry about leftover spots on their dishes. The four powerful steam jets on the door, plus additional jets on the interior top and bottom, deliver powerful steam at the start of the cycle to penetrate caked-on foods. At the end, steam helps super-heat the interior for drier, sparkling dishes and glassware.

Convenient Design

The height-adjustable third rack holds more items so users save time and wash fewer loads – and it's perfect for everything from flatware and long-handled utensils to small espresso cups. The glide rail and ball-bearing wheel design ensures smoother loading and unloading and allows even your heaviest dish loads to glide in and out effortlessly. Plus, with the LED tub light, users can check if their dishes are clean or dirty as it automatically illuminates when the dishwasher door is open.

Visitors attending KBIS 2022 can tour LG's full suite of products at booth C8101. For more information on LG's robust portfolio of home appliances including ranges, refrigerators, top-rated laundry innovations and air care products visit lg.com.

