SOUNDEXCHANGE EXPANDS INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT TEAM TO NASHVILLE, TENN.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music-tech organization powering the future of music, announced the addition of Marc Rucker as manager, industry engagement to the Brand Marketing & Industry Engagement team. SoundExchange is propelling the music industry forward by making the business of music more simple, more efficient, and more fair for creators.

Marc Rucker has been named manager, industry engagement at SoundExchange. He will be based in Nashville, TN. (PRNewswire)

Based in Nashville, Tenn., Rucker will play a critical role in one of the country's most vibrant music markets, fostering local and national artist and management relationships. He will help broaden SoundExchange's visibility and provide in-person support and education to critical stakeholders and at industry events. He will also participate in the formation of strategic alliances with entertainment and brand partners, as well as artist-based communities and organizations.

Rucker is a passionate ally to the creative community. He has been embedded in the Nashville music scene for 13 years with experience in artist management, business management, and publishing. Before joining SoundExchange, he managed the careers of multiple successful recording artists. He helped co-found Young Entertainment Professionals, where he currently remains on the Board of Directors. To improve the bridge between sports and music, he has consulted on live entertainment in major sports venues, including Baltimore's Camden Yards, and participated in Rumble on The Row, a charity boxing match.

ABOUT SOUNDEXCHANGE

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 260,000 creators and to date has paid nearly $9 billion in distributions. Through innovation of music tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary music tech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. www.soundexchange.com

