Top Talent From Carta, Ripple, and YourBase Join Crypto Unicorn FalconX People Strategy Expert Suzy Walther and VP of Security Sujay Jaladi Join Crypto Unicorn; Acquisition of YourBase Brings Hundreds of New Hires to One of World's Fastest Growing Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX , the digital assets and cryptocurrency platform of choice for institutional investors, today announced plans for a major talent expansion to scale its platform and business operations to meet growing customer demand. Bolstered by the acquisition of YourBase and topflight talent in key executive roles, the company is positioned for rapid growth in the coming months with even more roles to fill.

FalconX (PRNewswire)

On the heels of 30x YoY growth, a $210M round, and a $3.75B valuation, FalconX is on the hunt for premiere talent looking to be part of one of the fastest growing companies and industries in the world. The company aims to fill hundreds of roles in the first half of 2022 and is aggressively seeking talent in engineering, marketing, HR and customer support. FalconX prioritizes energetic, entrepreneurial people and offers extensive, hands-on training in digital assets and cryptocurrency.

"Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to cement the notion that the world's economy will be tokenized in 5 to 7 years," said FalconX CEO and co-founder Raghu Yarlagadda. "As FalconX helps shape the future of finance, we're bringing in exceptional talent to expand the platform and solutions we offer our institutional clients. Now is the time to get in on the ground floor of the crypto market in an environment where your work is shaping the future."

Suzy Walther Leads People-Centric Talent Growth

To build out the FalconX team, the company has hired former Carta Chief People Officer and Bloomberg Head of Talent Suzy Walther as Head of People. A seasoned fintech HR executive, Walther is a talent scaling expert who doubled the Carta workforce in less than two years and transformed the company's incentive programs, deployed generous, family-focused benefits, and launched groundbreaking equity programs to help employees maximize their ownership shares.

"As an HR leader I'm grateful for the bold investment in all things people," Walther said. "We are focusing on hiring exceptional talent and building a world class onboarding program focused on educating new hires on what we do and the markets we serve. From day 1 we're focused on employee engagement."

And that starts right from the top, Walther says. "We have a humble CEO who is eager to hire top talent and create an autonomous environment where people can do their life's best work."

Security Strategy at the Forefront

Putting security at the apex of its offering, FalconX has hired Sujay Jaladi as its new VP of Security to execute a high-performance, high-reliability security strategy at scale on the FalconX trading platform. A veteran cybersecurity strategist, Jaladi has served as CISO at Gusto, Ripple, Harbor, Inc. (acquired by Bitgo), Earnin and Xoom (A PayPal Company), and brings deep fintech expertise in high-growth environments to the FalconX team.

"Customer trust is most important to FalconX and we are invested in protecting our customers' information and their assets," Jaladi said. "A robust Security and Privacy posture is key to building trust with our customers. Baking security into FalconX's DNA to achieve this is our number one priority. "

Yarlagadda says these new hires are especially unique.

"We are quite privileged to have access to this world-class talent at this point in our growth strategy," Yarlagadda says. "There are very few people like Suzy who have built a robust people function within a traditional large, fintech organization, and Sujay's experience with scaling robust security in high-growth companies and large crypto firms is also rare. Their expertise gives us a tremendous advantage at this stage."

YourBase On Board

To kickstart its talent expansion, FalconX has acquired the top-notch engineering, product, and operations team at YourBase, a leading software testing platform for developers. Bringing experience from some of the biggest names in tech, like Google, Amazon, Twitch, Cruise and SAP, YourBase CEO and co-founder Yves Junqueira was eager for the opportunity to get into the crypto space.

"We were extremely impressed by what FalconX has accomplished with such a very small team. Their track record proves just how gritty, creative, and capable they are, and we loved that," Junqueira said. "The excitement in the crypto space combined with the outstanding pedigree of this team and their meteoric growth…that's a company everyone wants to attach themselves to."

To learn more about career opportunities with FalconX, visit https://falconx.io/careers .

About FalconX

FalconX, one of the fastest growing companies in the world, is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform. It allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, credit and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTech institutions, and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including American Express Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru, and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io .

