USO Invites Americans to Express Gratitude for Service Members During the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Experience The USO attraction will feature a competition between the winners of the NFL Salute to Service EA Madden Gaming Tournament and information about supporting the troops

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) invites the public to show their support for our Armed Forces during the USO Super Bowl LVI Experience presented by Lowe's at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

A special USO activation held Feb. 10-12 features opportunities to learn how the USO stands with our heroes in uniform wherever they go through programs, activities, and more than 250 centers. It also highlights how the USO partners with the NFL on its Salute to Service initiative to honor, empower, and connect our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Admission to the Super Bowl LVI Experience will be free for military members on Thursday, Feb. 10.

"As part of Kickoff for the 2021 NFL season, the Tampa Bay community assembled more than 10,000 USO care packs for our service members," said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for the NFL. "Then this fall we opened the first-ever USO center in the UK at RAF Lakenheath. We're wrapping up this season with a number of Salute to Service activations happening Super Bowl week, and we're excited to work with the USO at the Super Bowl experience again here in Los Angeles."

A full-size Mobile USO and football tailgate are the backdrop for this year's event. Attendees are invited to sign co-branded USO-Salute to Service banners that will be sent to USO centers around the world. On Saturday, Feb. 12, the USO attraction will host a showdown between the inaugural NFL Salute to Service EA Madden Gaming Tournament winners, MSgt. Chris Wescott and SSG. Charles Massey. Both have already won two tickets to the Super Bowl from the USO and its NFL partner.

The brand-new tournament is the culmination of a USO and NFL collaboration to bring military members together over a shared love of football and gaming during the 2021 season. This year's NFL Salute to Service EA Madden gaming tournament promises to be an even bigger success once a custom gaming trailer funded by the NFL hits the road in spring 2022.

"Our nearly 56-year partnership with the NFL has helped strengthen the military through building USO centers in austere locations, bringing NFL players, coaches, and alumni to visit the troops, celebrating them through USO Holidays, and conducting community-building e-gaming opportunities," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes. "We encourage the public to visit the USO Super Bowl LVI Experience presented by Lowe's and join us in our mission to support those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

Background on the NFL Salute to Service EA Madden Gaming Tournament winners follows:

MSgt. Chris Wescott has served in the United States Air Force for the past 15 years. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , Wescott began playing Madden in 2001 and has continued his passion for playing during visits to USO center locations while deployed and competing in tournaments hosted by USO Gaming.

SSG. Charles Massey hails from Atlantic City, New Jersey and has served in the United States Army for the past 14 years. His passion for playing Madden began in 2005, and he continues to play for leisure and compete in national tournaments.

More information about USO Gaming can be found here.

To learn how to help the USO support the troops, visit: USO.org.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce and #MoreThanThanks on social media.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services, and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the NFL's Salute to Service

Salute to Service is the NFL's year-long initiative to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, this effort has raised more than $57 million for military and veteran support organizations such as the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.

