Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Introduces New Berry-Flavored Limited-Time-Only Menu Items as a Playful Homage to "Feberry"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, launched two new limited-time-only menu items as a playful homage and celebration to "Feberry" on February 7. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the berry-flavored bowl and lemonade will allow guests to celebrate the fruit and colors of the holiday and enjoy a fresh, flavorful treat made with healthy-halo ingredients.

From tropical fruits to cacao, Wow Wow's new menu items are a decadent flavorful blend of the brand's Hawaiian heritage and the amorous season's focus on strawberries and chocolate. Packed with fiber, antioxidants, and immunity-boosting vitamins, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade wanted to create menu offerings that could be both delicious and beneficial.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade's new "Feberry" limited-time-only menu options will be available through March 9 and are intended to create a fresh, fruit-forward, and playful experience. They include:

The Berry Love Bowl – This bowl is made with a blended fruit base of strawberries, mangos, coconut puree, and coconut butter. It is topped with gluten-free gourmet granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut chips, and a drizzle of cacao sauce.

Very Berry Flow Lemonade – This beverage is made with the brand's classic lemonade, coconut puree, pineapple puree, strawberry puree, and topped with fresh strawberries.

"Our new "Feberry" menu offerings are a continuation of our brand's mission to celebrate all of that life has to offer with fun and joy," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "Wow Wow's new fruit-forward food and beverage menu items are both sweet and full of nutrients, proving that you can make your heart happy in more ways than one. "

Wow Wow fans and aficionados are encouraged to try the new "Feberry" flavors soon, as they will only be available while supplies last. To see these new limited-time-only menu choices and for more information on Wow Wow, visit www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow) is a premier gourmet lemonade franchise that offers a fast casual menu of fresh, all-natural, hand-crafted lemonades, smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. Founded in Hawaii in 2012, the fast casual restaurant quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets to a food trailer, and then to its first brick-and-mortar location by 2014. The brand opened its first franchise location in 2018 and now has a total of eleven lemonade stands domestically and two internationally. After being included in Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020 and Fast Casual's "10 Fast Casuals to Watch in the Post-Covid Era" in 2021, the restaurant was awarded a spot in QSR's "The 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals" for 2022. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

