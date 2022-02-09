Ella Paradis Announces Feature with Poosh for Valentine's Day

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ella Paradis, the pioneers of the pleasure-positive movement, are thrilled to announce our feature this Valentine's Day with Poosh — the modern guide to living your best life — and now it's that time of year again and Poosh's Celebrity Valentine's Day promotion is back in full force, just in time for the holiday! What's even more exciting is that Ella Paradis is featured in this year's gift box!

Ella Paradis has long been a trusted source for millions of loyal customers across the globe that rely on us for intimacy and personal care needs. So it comes as no surprise that celebrities turn to Ella Paradis looking to align their wellness regimens. Ella Paradis and Poosh's collaboration is a natural fit, both brands have values grounded in health, wellness, and holistic approaches. Ella Paradis continues to deliver on the promise to provide body-safe, eco-friendly, and refreshing products that use the highest quality materials for the most delicate areas of the body.

"We are excited to have one of our products featured on Poosh and in their Valentine's Day Celebrity Gift Basket, as both brands recognize the central role intimacy plays with wellness and modern day living," says Vice President of E-Commerce Brands, Erin Sue. "As we shed the assumptions of the previous century when it comes to the bedroom, we are overjoyed to align with tastemakers that understand intimacy as essential for a healthy lifestyle."

Celebrity-led brand Poosh is including the 'Tap Dancer' by Ella in their Valentine's Day gifting kit for all things self care and personal wellness. The Tap Dancer is exclusive to Ella and has patented TAPPLEASURE TECHNOLOGY that mimics the human touch. With thousands of units sold customers and celebrities alike love this innovative intimacy product.

