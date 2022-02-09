GRANTED LAUNCHES EXPERIENTIAL TICKETING PLATFORM: A REVOLUTIONARY, APPROACH FOR FAN OFFERINGS IN LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS <span class="legendSpanClass">New Experience Platform Built on Trust and Transparency Announces its Global Launch, Geared Towards Millennials and Gen Z Concert Goers Who Want to Discover New Music</span>

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granted, a new experiential ticketing platform designed to unlock access to the world's most in-demand events and experiences, today announced its public launch and $3M seed investment. From concert tours and live events to once in a lifetime auctions that benefit important causes, Granted is disrupting the ticketing market in a way never before possible. Offering tickets to concerts and sporting events across the globe, the company is on a mission to be the leading technology-first platform creating a deeper connection between artists and fans. Granted aims to develop a secondary market offering artists the creator royalties they deserve and prioritizing user engagement over gross sales.

Tired of the age-old and traditionally male dominant ticketing industry, Granted is a female owned and operated business with lofty goals to achieve greater social impact in all aspects of its product offerings and services. Founded on the principles of trust and transparency, Granted is creating a more equitable ticketing and experiences platform for all parties involved. The company aims to address the flaws in the current ticketing market head-on, not just for fans, but the artists who work to deliver unique experiences for their fans and loyal followers.

"2022 is going to be the year Granted spreads its wings," said Shayma Hesari, CEO of Granted. "We spent 2021 building a custom platform that is both agile and user friendly. This coming year will be spent adding new features that aid in the discovery of new and emerging artists, creating more engaging purchase flows for consumers, and announcing unique fan activations and VIP partnerships. At the end of the day, we're just fans of music. This industry has operated the same way for too long–it's time to shake things up."

Designed for Millennials, Gen Z concert goers, and fans of all ages who want to discover new music, the Granted platform includes three unique product offerings: live event tickets to concerts and sporting events, unique VIP packages for concert tours, and once in a lifetime auctions artists and athletes that benefit the charity of the talent's choice. Staying agile in the market, Granted has also designed, developed, and minted custom NFTs and has the ability to accept cryptocurrency on its platform.

Granted is also a global supplier of VIP experiences, providing access to exclusive tour packages, meet & greet upgrades, and early entry upgrades. 2022 Granted VIP partnerships include: The Kid LAROI and Rotimi tours, with exclusive tour dates and events which are currently available. Pricing for event tickets and experiences through Granted are competitive, and align with current ticketing market and VIP Package rates, with Granted auctions ranging from $500 - $30,000.

Previous Granted experiences include: Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather VIP Packages, Saquon Barkley NFT Auction, The Grove XXIII Golf Experience for Four Guests, Meet Klay Thompson at a Golden State Warriors Game, FaceTime with Shaquille O'Neal and Get a Follow from Shaq on Instagram, Party with Kygo, Zedd, & Gryffin.

Granted is on a mission to make every experience a memorable one. As an experience platform and VIP provider, Granted is dedicated to creating a deeper, more meaningful connection between artists and fans. In its first year, Granted has offered exclusive premium offerings across sports, music and entertainment verticals with incredible talent like The Kid LAROI, Zedd, Klay Thompson, Logan Paul, Saquon Barkley, and more. For more information visit, www.granted.co.

