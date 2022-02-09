Grifols PharmacyKeeper ranked No. 1 as 'Best in KLAS,' extends category leadership for sixth consecutive year - Renowned healthcare analyst firm KLAS Research continues to recognize PharmacyKeeper Verification with the No. 1 ranking for IV Workflow Management

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world's leading producers of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers, today announced that its PharmacyKeeper Verification software has been named No. 1 Category Leader in IV Workflow Management in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report for the sixth consecutive year.

Annually reporting the "Best in KLAS," KLAS Research focuses on user-based feedback to rank healthcare technology and services vendors. This methodology continuously promotes vendor accountability to the highest standards of excellence and recognizes companies that enable healthcare professionals to provide better patient care year after year.

"Receiving Best in KLAS for the sixth year in a row is an exceptional accomplishment for Grifols PharmacyKeeper Verification, reflecting our ability to build continuously on our close partnership with customers to improve the quality of patient care," said Rob Jagt, President, Grifols Hospital Commercial Division.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

PharmacyKeeper Verification is part of the Grifols inclusiv IV compounding portfolio of integrated devices, software and service solutions designed to help build a technology-enabled world without medication errors. To learn more, visit: www.grifosinclusiv.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

For more information on the 2017-2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services reports, January, © KLAS 2022, visit www.klasresearch.com.

About PharmacyKeeper

As one of several customizable, subscription, web- and mobile-based applications within the PharmacyKeeper solution, PharmacyKeeper Verification is a photo-based, medication workflow system that increases staff efficiency, patient safety and ensures compliance with compounding regulations. PharmacyKeeper is a strategic part of inclusiv, the Grifols comprehensive IV compounding portfolio of integrated technology, software and service solutions dedicated to advancing quality, and safety in pharmacy operations. Over the past five years, roughly 23%1 of all healthcare facilities had a compounding error resulting in a patient incident.

For more information on the growing Grifols inclusiv compounding portfolio, visit www.grifosinclusiv.com.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

1Deanne Halvorson, April 2021: State of Pharmacy Compounding – Vol. 17 No. 4 – Page #16

https://www.pppmag.com/article/2542. Accessed January 25, 2022

