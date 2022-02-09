SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbasket , the nation's top-rated, healthy meal delivery service, is expanding its offerings beyond traditional meal kits with a new extension to the Fresh & Ready product line with ready-to-heat, healthy lifestyle bowls. Sunbasket will offer more than 15 new single-serve grain bowls, noodle bowls, and burrito bowls on its menu starting this month.

Sunbasket Expands Menu with New Fresh & Ready Bowls to Feed Growing Demand for Lunch at Home (PRNewswire)

"Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for healthy, convenient, and modern meals that fit more seamlessly into their lifestyles, whether working from home or on the go," said Don Barnett, CEO of Sunbasket. "Sunbasket Fresh & Ready bowls are a high quality, nutrient-rich, alternative to unhealthy takeout or bland frozen food that busy consumers can heat and eat in minutes to fuel up at lunchtime between video calls, at the office when they're crunched for time, or at the end of a long day when they don't feel like cooking."

In addition to the cutting edge, healthy meal kits that the company is known for, Sunbasket offers a rotation of more than a dozen different Fresh & Ready meals each week that are delivered fresh to subscribers' doorsteps. Each recipe is crafted with organic ingredients and premium proteins by Sunbasket's Co-Founder and Executive Chef, Justine Kelly , and her award-winning culinary team and registered dieticians, to meet the needs of people seeking healthier fare such as paleo, low carb, diabetes friendly, pescatarian, vegetarian, and gluten free meals.

"Sunbasket chefs were inspired to make it easier than ever for everyone to eat better – whether they are working from home, commuting to the office, or simply need a break from cooking. Bowls are a fantastic way to get all the flavor and nourishment that your body craves in one convenient dish," said Executive Chef Kelly. "Our Fresh & Ready bowls take you on a global culinary journey, filled with bold flavors and feel-good ingredients, within minutes and without any of the prep or clean up."

Like Sunbasket's other offerings, Fresh & Ready bowls adhere to strict ingredient standards and feature gourmet touches such as heirloom grains, small batch spices, plant-based proteins, and braised, premium meats. New recipes include a Middle Eastern chickpea and freekeh grain bowl , a Sichuan glass noodle bowl made with Impossible™ plant-based beef , and a burrito bowl with achiote-citrus braised pork, sweet corn, and black beans .

Sunbasket's healthy lifestyle bowls range between 400 - 600 calories and can be heated in an oven or microwave in minutes. Fresh & Ready bowls are available to ship starting on February 20th. To learn more about Sunbasket and how to make eating healthy all day easy and delicious, visit www.sunbasket.com .

About Sunbasket:

Sunbasket is a meal delivery company on a mission to help people live their healthiest lives, starting with what they eat. Since 2014, Sunbasket has been delivering nutrient-rich, restaurant-quality meal kits, ready-to-heat meals, and snacks right to consumers' doorsteps. Sunbasket meals are crafted by award-winning chefs from organic fresh produce, sustainable seafood, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, and clean ingredients. The company believes food plays a crucial role in wellness and aims to make living a healthy lifestyle supremely easy, sustainable, and delicious. The meal subscription service offers more than 30 new options every week that fit a variety of healthy lifestyles, including Chef's Choice, Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Vegan, and Carb-Conscious.

Visit Sunbasket.com or follow Sunbasket on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Pinterest or TikTok for more information.

