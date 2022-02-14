MENASHA PACKAGING SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GEORGIA-PACIFIC'S COLOR-BOX BUSINESS

NEENAH, Wis., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, announces it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in early summer 2022.

"Color-Box will expand our geographic footprint and provide additional packaging options for our customers."

Like Menasha Packaging, Color-Box is a corrugated packaging manufacturer specializing in high-graphic boxes. Founded in 2000, Color-Box employs 550 and operates plants in Richmond, Indiana; Pelahatchie, Mississippi; and Madera, California.

"Menasha Packaging and Color-Box are a great fit, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead," said Mike Riegsecker, President, Menasha Packaging Company. "Color-Box will expand our geographic footprint and provide additional graphics, design, and structural packaging options for our customers. Color-Box's business culture also strongly aligns with Menasha Packaging's, with a priority on safety and employee wellbeing, excellence in serving customers, and a focus on innovative solutions."

About Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Company is the nation's largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers. Menasha designs, prints, and produces high-end graphic packaging, displays and merchandising products for in-store and online. Menasha Packaging also provides repacking, assembly, and fulfillment services, and collaborates with the world's leading retailers and consumer packaged goods companies to deliver the greatest measurable value across the entire integrated omnichannel supply chain. Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah, Wis., and employs approximately 3,800 people at over 50 facilities across North America.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation's products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, industrial/automotive, health and beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and electronics companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America's oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 6,500 employees in 122 facilities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.menashacorporation.com.

About Georgia-Pacific Packaging

Based in Atlanta, Georgia–Pacific is a leading integrated packaging supplier providing a full range of packaging solutions across the U.S., including containerboard, corrugated boxes and sheets, recyclable mailers for e-commerce, high-graphic packaging through our Color-Box business and digital print for packaging through our Hummingbird® business. The company's recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal, and plastics, contributing to a paper recovery rate of just over 65 percent and a corrugated recovery rate of about 90 percent in the U.S. For more information, visit: gppackaging.com.

