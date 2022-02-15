CenTrio Names Sustainable District Energy Leader Meghan Riesterer as Chief Sustainability Officer

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrio, the industry-leading core-competency U.S. district energy business, today announced the appointment of Meghan Riesterer as Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President – ESG & Decarbonization, effective February 28, 2022. In these newly created roles for the Company, Ms. Riesterer will report directly to CenTrio CEO Steve Swinson.

CenTrio is a fully integrated, sustainable energy services provider to higher education and healthcare campuses, cities, and communities with utility infrastructures. It currently serves more than 130 million square feet of space and operations in eight U.S. cities and continues to expand across the country. The Company operates highly efficient, innovative utility infrastructures that produce and distribute electricity, steam, hot water, and/or chilled water to customer campuses and buildings, resulting in reduced operating costs, lower emissions, and unmatched reliability.

Ms. Riesterer joins CenTrio from Oberlin College, where she led the Office of Environmental Sustainability, focusing on developing and implementing energy management and sustainability initiatives to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions at the College. Under her leadership, the College launched a $140 million, four-year, campus-wide conversion to geothermal heating and cooling, modernizing its district energy services and positioning it as a national leader in clean energy. This novel program, a model for colleges, universities, and other energy districts around the world, is supported by an innovative green-bond offering, only the second certified climate bond offering by a U.S. college or university and the third such offering in the world.

"We're excited to bring Meghan on board to lead CenTrio's ambitious sustainability initiatives and goals across our systems and facilities," said Mr. Swinson. "Meghan is known not only for her visionary thinking around sustainable district energy and decarbonization but also for her concrete results. Her active approach, technical energy engineering expertise, and background in planning and facilitation will be valuable assets for our team, our customers, and our communities as the world transitions to a more sustainable energy future, and we deliver reliability, sustainability, and value to our customers."

Ms. Riesterer joined Oberlin College in January 2014, serving as Assistant Vice President of Campus Energy & Sustainability and as a lecturer in environmental studies. Before that, she was the Director of Sustainability for the Medical Center Company, a non-profit district energy system serving thermal energy and power to the University Circle neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. Earlier in her career, she worked in urban planning and energy efficiency services for the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ms. Riesterer, a Certified Energy Manager and LEED Accredited Professional, is a former member of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA). She earned a Master's Degree in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

