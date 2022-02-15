HPG: New Breakthrough in Virus Inactivation with Green Tea Catechin (EGCg)

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPG Co., Ltd. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has successfully developed a water-soluble formulation technology of highly concentrated catechin EGCg (Epigallocatechin gallate) with excellent storage stability and initiated procedures for a patent application for the technology to stabilize the product at a high concentration in aqueous solution.

Green tea catechin EGCg has inactivating effects against viruses. However, it has a strong antioxidant effect and highly susceptible to oxidative deterioration and lack storage stability. The new formulation overcomes this problem by stabilizing a high concentration in water and prevents the virus from entering cells by binding to viral proteins against various repeatedly mutating viruses such as influenza and novel coronaviruses. It is stabilized at a high concentration of 10,000 ppm, and the concentration can be easily adjusted by dilution. All components are edible food additives and can be taken by people of all ages for oral care.

In addition, there is almost no damage to the original taste, aroma or color of existing products due to astringency, bitterness or discoloration peculiar to catechin EGCg, and the product can be used in a variety of fields. Since it is highly effective against bacteria as well as viruses, it can be used as a substitute for alcohol-based hand sanitizers in the kitchen, food handling, and as a preventive measure against humans and bird and swine flus.

- Inactivation effect of the component on various influenza viruses

This component inhibited the adsorption of virus particles into cells or the entry process against four influenza A and B virus strains. In vitro plaque reduction assay was performed using MDCK (Madin-Darby canine kidney) cells and it has been proved that epigallocatechin gallate (EGCg), a green tea catechin, has an antiviral effect by inhibiting the adsorption of epigallocatechin gallate into cells during the virus replication process.

Methods and Results:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106999/202202026950/_prw_PA3fl_Mn8vh4H6.pdf

- Inactivation effect of the component on the novel coronavirus and SARS virus

Details:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106999/202202026950/_prw_PA2fl_rSucAig1.pdf

It has been confirmed that EGCg at a low concentration of 10 ppm has a certain inhibitory effect on human coronavirus (HCoV-229E), which is a close relative of SARS-CoV-2 and causes cold symptoms in humans, through the synergistic effects of direct inactivation and adsorption inhibition.

