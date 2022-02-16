Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Brings Proven Success to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new healthcare staffing agency location today in Orlando, FL.

The Orlando healthcare staffing office is co-owned and operated by John Snellings and Dameon Hunt and serves Orlando and the surrounding counties. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and other healthcare facilities. The primary focus will be healthcare roles including, RCA, CNA, CMA, LPN, and RN.

"I can't think of a better opportunity to help others while building a company that gives back to our community," said Hunt. "I'm thrilled that our client partners and talented caregivers have come together so quickly as it really demonstrates what is possible here in central Florida."

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Florida market," said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Dameon brings nearly a decade of recruiting experience and John brings decades of staffing experience to the growing Orlando market. Their partnership with NEXTAFF will give them the support and infrastructure needed to serve the healthcare community of Orlando and the surrounding areas."

The office is located at 7208 W Sand Lake Rd, Suite 305, Orlando, FL 32819 and will soon be relocating to a more central office . More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/orlando-fl-healthcare/

"Dameon and I played college football at rival schools, so it is nice to be on the same team! His skill and can-do attitude have already led to Orlando setting the Q1 record for the fastest start in NEXTAFF history," Snellings said.

"One thing that our nurses and caregivers love is the ability to choose when and where they work with the ability to schedule themselves via our mobile app," added Hunt.

