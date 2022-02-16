Vic Esclamado joins Republic Capital Group

NEW YORK, HOUSTON and DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic Capital"), a leading independent investment bank that focuses on the RIA, wealth and asset management, securities, and fintech industries, is pleased to announce that Vic Esclamado has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Partner.

"When the chance to work with John Langston and the entire Republic team came about, I had to make the leap!"

Esclamado will lead Republic Capital's Dallas office. He has over 30 years of experience in financial services strategy and technology-driven new product development, with a decade of experience delivering M&A, succession planning, consulting and operational solutions for RIAs and wealth and asset management firms. Esclamado's previous roles included serving as a Managing Director at DeVoe & Company, Chief Operating Officer of a large, fee-based RIA, SVP-Strategy for a large multi-business division at Bank of America, and executive roles with Schwab and Intuit. Esclamado earned his MBA from Stanford GSB and his undergraduate BA from Yale University.

"There is so much opportunity to serve the evolving RIA industry today that when the chance to work with John Langston and the entire Republic team came about, I had to make the leap! I am excited about the future and working with clients to reach their strategic goals," commented Esclamado.

John Langston, Republic Capital's Founder and Managing Partner, remarked: "Vic is a first-class person with deep experience and expertise serving the RIA community. His thoughtfulness and intellect are well regarded by many executives in our industry. He fits perfectly into our team-based and execution-focused culture, and we are excited to have him on board."

"Effecting transactions in the RIA community requires a highly consultative approach, with an eye toward succession planning and liquidity needs. Vic's background fits our firm perfectly," commented Peter Nesvold, Partner and Managing Director of Republic Capital.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities. Republic Capital serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders. Learn more about Republic Capital at www.republiccapgroup.com .

