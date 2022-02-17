Announcing Lee Gerakos as President of TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic Veteran technology leader will oversee entire business operations and strategy for two industry-leading sport brands

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainingPeaks , a global leader in providing smart and effective digital training solutions for athletes and coaches, today announced the hiring of Lee Gerakos as President.

Lee Gerakos has been named president of TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic. Heis a well-established leader in tech, having most recently worked forOracle. (PRNewswire)

Gerakos, who has more than 15 years of senior leadership experience in technology, will oversee the engineering teams and help drive the overall business strategy for TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, the two sports performance software companies under the Peaksware Holdings LLC portfolio of deliberate practice brands.

In addition to his more than 20-year career in engineering for companies such as Oracle, Tapjoy, Epsilon and DoubleClick, Gerakos is an avid cyclist and has been a TrainingPeaks user since 2002.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Peaksware organization to lead TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic," Gerakos said. "Athletic training has been an incredibly important part of my life and journey as a professional. It has made my life better in every way — as a spouse, parent, leader, professional and human."

Throughout his career, Gerakos has led through organizational growth and change as well as development of B2B SaaS products and distributed systems focused on innovation, driving growth, increasing customer engagement and improving economies of scale.

Prior to coming to TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, Gerakos served as Vice President of Software Development for Oracle, leading a global team focused on data engineering and analytics within Oracle Advertising.

As President of TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, Gerakos plans to blend his passion for athletic training with his expertise in working with teams to build and scale technology products.

"Sports and athletics provides an incredible opportunity to experience and focus on continuous improvement, teamwork, handling adversity and executing strategy to accomplish big goals," Gerakos said. "I am excited to work with such a great team here at Peaksware, focused on our purpose and mission of bringing together the world's coaches and athletes to help them get better at what they love to do."

"I'm very excited for our people and for our customers that Lee has chosen to bring his talents to TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic," said Andy Stephens, CEO of Peaksware. "We practice what we preach. Skill development comes from deliberate practice. In sport, the hallmark of deliberate practice is the trusted relationship between an expert coach and a committed athlete. In business, it's the selfless leader that coaches talented, committed people to achieve their full potential. Lee is that leader."

About TrainingPeaks

TrainingPeaks creates endurance training apps and solutions that help athletes and coaches reach their goals. Featuring the world's largest endurance training marketplace, athletes can find personalized training plans, accredited coaches and powerful tools to track their progress. Coaches can earn accreditation, reach more athletes and grow their coaching business. Additional products include the PACE and Run With Hal adaptive training apps, and WKO5 desktop software for cutting-edge scientific analysis. TrainingPeaks is trusted by Tour de France teams, IRONMAN® World Champions, Olympians, age-group athletes and coaches around the world. Learn more at trainingpeaks.com .

About TrainHeroic

TrainHeroic is a Colorado-based, human performance company empowering athletes and coaches to be their best. TrainHeroic's software solutions democratizes professional caliber strength and conditioning by using technology to distribute content, coaching and seamless data tracking to the masses. Their platform works to solve the strength and conditioning needs of coaches and athletes of all levels. Learn more at www.trainheroic.com .

About Peaksware

Peaksware brings together industry leading brands to help guide people along their journey of improvement through a unique approach to deliberate practice. You may know us as TrainingPeaks, MakeMusic, TrainHeroic and Alfred Music. All these brands are under the Peaksware umbrella. Additional information can be found at www.peaksware.com .

