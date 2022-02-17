Lummus' CDAlky Technology Selected for Its Efficiency and Low Emission Fuel Production

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced that Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China's Nanshan Group, has selected its CDAlky® technology for use in a new 400 KTA alkylation unit. The unit will be part of Shandong Yulong's 20,000 KTA Refining and Petrochemical Integrated Project, a mega complex in Shandong Province, China.

"Our customers count on Lummus to help profitably and safely produce cleaner fuels with lower environmental impact, which is exactly what Lummus' CDAlky technology achieves," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "CDAlky produces very high octane, premium alkylate in a proven and economic manner. Lummus has a strategic goal to play a leading role in improving sustainability in our industry, and helping our customers transition to cleaner, more efficient fuels is an important step."

Lummus' scope for this award includes the technology license, basic engineering, technical services and proprietary equipment supply.

The CDAlky technology will produce alkylate with a high-octane rating and low sulfur concentration without any olefins. This results in a superior gasoline-blending component that improves fuel efficiency and reduces environmental impact.

In addition to alkylation technology, Lummus has licensed several other technologies to Shandong Yulong. In 2020, Shandong Yulong selected Lummus as the licensor for two mixed feed crackers, two polypropylene lines, an ethylbenzene unit and a styrene monomer unit. These facilities also are part of Shandong Yulong's Refining and Petrochemical Integrated Project.

Lummus' CDAlky technology is an advanced low-temperature sulfuric acid alkylation process for the production of high quality alkylate. It reacts light olefin streams from refinery sources such as fluid catalytic cracking units or from steam cracking units with iso-paraffins to produce motor fuel alkylate. Central to the CDAlky process is an original reaction system design that significantly improves mass transfer compared to conventional contactors.

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

