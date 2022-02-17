OpenEnvoy Accelerates Invoice Disputes for Accounts Payable Teams

OpenEnvoy's Dispute Workflow helps accounts payable teams better manage disputes with providers. Using audit insights, teams can make strategic decisions regarding invoice discrepancies and streamline the resolution process for all parties.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEnvoy, the Bay Area fintech company that created the first real-time AP automation solution, is offering accounts payable teams support for a range of dispute outcomes. Teams are able to pursue disputes with flexibility and confidently provide their suppliers with invoice discrepancy details.

Using insights from the Match Report , accounts payable teams can build strong dispute cases to accelerate the resolution process and capture preventative savings. "The most expensive aspect of AP automation is dispute resolution because of its material impact on accounting and treasury. By working with our customers, our latest updates to the Dispute Workflow drastically reduces the time it takes to close books each month, which benefits everyone," says Matthew Tillman, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenEnvoy.

Using OpenEnvoy's Dispute Workflow, accounts payable teams can:

Match Report and use insights to build a stronger case for disputes. Explore discrepancies withand use insights to build a stronger case for disputes.

Flag jobs as 'in dispute' while working towards a solution with the provider.

View dispute win loss amounts by provider and leverage comprehensive reporting to measure savings.

Identify trends in frequency of disputes, amounts disputed by provider, timeframe of disputes, and total amounts of disputes won versus lost.

Leverage the dispute dashboard to track the accuracy of supplier billing over time.

With support for a range of dispute outcomes, accounts payable teams have flexibility in how they handle invoice discrepancies and are able to dispute inconsistencies that are most critical to their business.

About OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy enables finance teams of all sizes with visibility, automation, and cash flow solutions. To learn more about how OpenEnvoy can help you prevent wasted spend, visit https://www.openenvoy.com . Read more at Future FinOps or follow @OpenEnvoy on Twitter and LinkedIn .

