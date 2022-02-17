RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL) securities during the period from February 2, 2021 through December 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Astra shareholders may, no later than April 11, 2022, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Astra and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The complaint alleges that Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than April 11, 2022, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

