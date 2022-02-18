Crunchfish Digital Cash with V-Key webinar

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish Digital Cash offline Trusted Application is secured by V-Key's V-OS environment. V-Key is also partnering with Crunchfish to address markets in Southeast Asia. Digital Cash with V-Key was the topic of the 7th Survival of the fittest webinar on February 18th, 2022.

The webinar on Crunchfish Digital Cash with V-Key was the 7th of the Survival of the fittest webinar series. After a presentation by V-Key's COO Raymond Lee, Johan Wester moderated a Q&A session and an open forum with Patrik Lindeberg, CEO of Crunchfish Digital Cash and Joachim Samuelsson, Group CEO of Crunchfish as panelists.

V-Key is Singapore based company that has developed the world's first virtual secure element, V-OS. It is a secure sandbox that is embedded within a native iOS or Android mobile app, and creates a safe operating environment where data is stored, and cryptographic processes can be executed in isolation from the rest of the mobile app. Crunchfish Digital Cash maintains a balance as well as a log of all transactions. As this is sensitive data it must be maintained with banking grade security. This is accomplished offline by V-OS that handles cryptographic keys, the Digital Cash balance and transaction logs.

Crunchfish and V-Key became partners to develop a joint offering in July 2020. A year later Crunchfish Digital Cash offline Trusted Application was ready for shipment within V-OS Virtual Secure Element. Crunchfish and V-Key announced in Q4 2021 a co-operation to market Digital Cash in Southeast Asia, the world's fastest growing region for e-Wallets.

Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson made an interview with V-Key CEO Joseph Gan in the Cash goes digital - a payment pandemic series that provides more detail of V-Key's technology and Crunchfish Digital Cash.

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

