The Hairy Monkey: Hairy monkeys to celebrate the Spring Festival and to greet Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

"Half an inch tall, these monkeys bring folk customs of the capital city alive." This poem describes the hairy monkey, a traditional handicraft in old Beijing. The hairy monkey simulates human movements and life scenes, reflecting the life of the city, and has derived a variety of widely loved art works.

Before the eve of the 2022 Spring Festivalr, in order to have a closer understanding of intangible cultural heritage and feel the charm of traditional Chinese culture, Mengli and Ma Zhuoran who are international students from Russia visited the Studio of Zhang Fengxia, the fourth generation inheritor of Beijing style hairy monkey. They learned how to make a hairy monkey from Zhang Fengxia and gained a better knowledge of the hairy monkey culture.

The hairy monkey originated in the Qing Dynasty, which is more than 100 years ago. According to legend, there was a traditional Chinese herbal medicine shop called "South Qing Ren Tang" located at Luomashi Avenue on the outside of Xuanwumen in Beijing. One day, the clerk of the medicine shop was told off by the shop owner for no reason at all and felt very depressed. At night, when he was studying the herbs, he found by chance that the shape of Flos Magnoliae resembles the shop owner's big belly. He then found a cicada slough and used its nose as the head, its front legs as the lower limbs, and its back legs as the upper limbs, which formed a monkeyish figurine. And that marked the birth of the first hairy monkey. Soon, the handicraft spread in Beijing and became a favorite toy for children.

It seems to be simple to make a hairy monkey, but actually it takes a lot of time and effort. To create in a small scale is a great test for the energy and endurance of the craftsman. "I thought the art was very simple, but I had a lot of difficulties in doing it," Mr. Ma said. Under the patient guidance of Zhang Fengxia, the international students completed their own hairy monkeys step by step, from the selection of materials to the arrangement of scenery. "I think it's a beautiful art that conveys a lot of emotions. I wish more people knew about this art." After the experience, Mengli expressed his love and admiration for the monkey making.

Today's hairy monkey creation are no longer confined to the old Beijing market culture, it continues to innovate with the development of the times. In the showcase of Zhang fengxia's works, you can see a hairy monkey artwork themed by the canal in her hometown, Tongzhou which is also a new work created for the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Behind these exquisite works is Zhang Fengxia's original aspiration and adherence to this skill.

The experience of making the hairy monkey not only makes international students feel the unique charm of China's intangible culture heritage, but also makes the hairy monkey culture known and loved by more people.

