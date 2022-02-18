TRUFF Puts Celebrity Guests' Cooking Skills to the Test in New YouTube Series, "WHAT THE TRUFF?!"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF , the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, announced the launch of its new original digital series, "WHAT THE TRUFF?!". Premiering on TRUFF's YouTube Channel , the series spotlights an exciting and diverse lineup of celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers to create questionably delicious meals using strange and unique ingredients. Each "WHAT THE TRUFF?!" dish is topped with a TRUFF pantry staple and scored on a scale of 1-10 for creativity and how likely the combinations will prompt a "WHAT THE TRUFF?!" reaction.

Each ten-minute episode is hosted by TRUFF's Tal Cooperman and features cooking alongside intimate conversations surrounding food. "WHAT THE TRUFF?!" will feature a dynamic roster of guests including:

GRAMMY-nominated artist Joel Zimmerman , more commonly known as deadmau5 . Zimmerman is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times.

Fan-favorite UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer . Beyond the octagon, Palmer is known for her work as a painter and specializes in contemporary abstracts and portraits.

Professional Skateboarder Boo Johnson . Johnson's unique style stands out in the sport and inspired the launch of his own clothing brand Just Have Fun.

Labinot Gashi or better known by his surname GASHI, is an Albanian rapper known for the viral breakout hit "Disrespectful." The rapper has since dropped mixes with artists like G-Easy, French Montana, and DJ Snake.

Cooperman is a Partner in TRUFF and has worked on various successful creative projects throughout the years including Palms Casino Resort's $690M renovation, Vans' shoe line with world-known artist Damien Hirst, and creating art for some of the biggest artists in music like Bad Bunny, Cardi B, J Balvin and many more.

"Creativity is the essence of TRUFF," says Tal Cooperman, Partner at TRUFF. "When the brand was first getting started, we were told truffles and spice didn't pair well together, but that didn't stop us from pushing the flavor boundaries. The "WHAT THE TRUFF?!" series is a play on that mission of challenging the culinary status quo to create something innovative and untraditional."

TRUFF has a robust social media presence that can be credited to its coveted Instagram handle @sauce and unique content like mouth-watering food shots, NFTs, and music video placements. The brand boasts the largest social media following of any hot sauce on TikTok and Instagram. TRUFF was also awarded the"Best Brand Born Out of Social Media" for AdWeek's Challenger Brand Awards. The "WHAT THE TRUFF?!" series is TRUFF's first foray into long-form video content on the YouTube platform.

Some of the bizarrely-paired dishes highlighted throughout "WHAT THE TRUFF?!" include peanut butter pepperoni pizza, Vienna sausage Hot Cheetos tacos, and mayonnaise pomegranate ramen. The episodes will be published bi-weekly exclusively on YouTube.com/TRUFFKitchen .

ABOUT TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce , TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest-growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise, and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food &Wine, and on Oprah's "Favorite Things'' list three times. TRUFF is also the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is made in southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipe.

