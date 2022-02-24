CLVT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Clarivate Plc Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLVT).

Class Period: February 26, 2021 – December 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Clarivate lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/clarivate-plc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (2) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (3) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global; (4) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

